iQOO 7 Legend vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Affordable Snapdragon 888 phones

Xiaomi stunned the entire smartphone market with the Mi 11X Pro last week. A phone running on a Snapdragon 888 chip coming in at a price of Rs 39,999 seems unbelievable at a time when companies are jacking up prices. More than just the chip, the Mi 11X Pro comes offers a promising display as well as cameras. For a premium phone buyer, this seems like an interesting deal. Also Read - iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Which 5G smartphone is a better deal for you?

But in comes the iQOO 7 Legend at a price of Rs 39,990 and it grabs attention, especially with its BMW M Motorsport stripes and highest AnTuTu score. iQOO gives it gaming credentials with a vapour chamber and a display with 1000Hz of extreme touch response rate. For someone looking for an exciting package, the iQOO 7 Legend surely gets hearts racing. Also Read - iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone on paper?

Hence, which one of these is a better choice? To find out, we compare these two based on their features and specs. Also Read - iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, variants and all you need to know

iQOO 7 Legend vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Display

Both these phones have a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi offers support for MEMC but iQOO does not confirm it on the Legend.

Performance

Both phones feature the Snapdragon 888 chip and hence, you can expect high levels of performance. The iQOO 7 Legend utilizes the iQOO UI whereas the Mi 11X Pro relies on the MIUI 12 interface. Xiaomi offers 8GB RAM as standard whereas iQOO off up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Cameras

The iQOO 7 Legend offers a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor as the main camera whereas the Mi 11X Pro uses the 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor. iQOO offers a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera whereas the Xiaomi offers an 8-megapixel sensor for the same function. The third camera on the iQOO 7 Legend is a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X zoom whereas the Mi 11X Pro comes gets a 5-megapixel telephoto camera.

Battery

The Mi 11X Pro relies on 4520mAh battery and is paired to a 33W charging solution. The iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, has a 4000mAh battery with support for 66W Flash Charge that promises a top-up in under 22 minutes.

Price

Both these phones have a similar starting price. The iQOO 7 Legend starts at Rs 39,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the Mi 11X Pro also costs Rs 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The iQOO 7 Legend gets a 12GB RAM variant at Rs 43,990.