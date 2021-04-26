comscore iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Battle of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G smartphones, which is better?
News

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Which 5G smartphone is a better deal for you?

Features

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R 5G smartphones: Let's find our which 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 870 SoC should you buy? Take a look.

oneplus 9r vs iQOO 7

The much-awaited iQOO 7 smartphone has been launched in India today with a price starting at Rs 31,990 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. With the new iQOO 7, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the OnePlus 9R, which was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro earlier this year. Also Read - iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone on paper?

The iQOO 7 and the OnePlus 9R pack some common features such as 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, among others. While the iQOO 7 starts at a lower price of Rs 31,999, the OnePlus 9R settles for a slightly higher price at Rs 39,999. Let’s take a detailed look at what the two new 5G smartphones offer and which should you go for? Take a look. Also Read - iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, variants and all you need to know

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Price in India

The all new iQOO 7 comes in three variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 31,990, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 33,990 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 35,990. It comes in two colours: Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue. Also Read - iQOO 7 5G launch today to take on OnePlus 9R, price in India could start at Rs 34,999

The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, comes in two options including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 39,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 43,999. The phone also comes in two colours: Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Screen

iQOO 7 comes packed with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, includes a 6.55-inch display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz Fluid Display Support.

iQOO 7 Legend BMW Edition (1)

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Processor

Interestingly, both iQOO 7 and the OnePlus 9R are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The iQOO 7 comes in three variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The OnePlus 9R comes in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Cameras

The iQoo 7 comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor paired with 13-megapixel secondary sensor, with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus 9R

In comparison, the OnePlus 9R comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with 16-megapixe ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel monochrome lens with dual led flash. For selfies, the phone offers 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera on the front.

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Battery

The iQOO 7 comes packed with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge fast charging technology. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable) Warp Charge 65 (10V/6.5A).

  Published Date: April 26, 2021 2:55 PM IST

Best Sellers