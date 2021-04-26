comscore iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone?
iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone on paper?

The iQOO 7 joins the bloating list of Snapdragon 870 phones but how does it compare with the cheapest of them all – the Xiaomi Mi 11X?

iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Snapdragon 870 has enabled accessible yet high-performance smartphones a possibility in 2021. The iQOO 7 is the latest in a line of an increasing number of Snapdragon 870-equipped smartphones. Starting at Rs 31,999, this is one of the best options (on paper) you can buy for mobile gaming. The cameras are promising too and so is the display. Also Read - iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, variants and all you need to know

However, Xiaomi’s Mi 11X also comes across as a great option for mobile gamers. It also has the Snapdragon 870 chip and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Moreover, starting at Rs 29,999, the Mi 11X is substantially cheaper than the iQOO 7. Also Read - iQOO 7 5G launch today to take on OnePlus 9R, price in India could start at Rs 34,999

What does it mean for the consumer? Does the iQOO 7 make sense over the Mi 11X? Or, does the Mi 11X lose out in crucial bits? Also Read - iQOO 7 5G series roundup: Expected India price, specifications, BMW edition and more

iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X

Display

iQOO 7

Both the iQOO 7 and Mi 11X feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both of them also support MEMC technology. Hence, there’s nothing differentiating between the two and both of them could be equally good.

Performance

Both the Mi 11X and iQOO 7 have the same Snapdragon 870 chip with 5G connectivity. The iQOO 7 runs on Android 11 with iQOO UI on top while the Mi 11X comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The iQOO 7 comes with a minimum 8GB RAM while the Mi 11X has a minimum of 6GB RAM.

Cameras

Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Xiaomi Mi 11X trades punches with the iQOO 7 in this section, with the latter promising superior quality photos. Both the phones have a 48-megapixel camera sensor, with the iQOO 7 specifying a Sony IMX598 sensor. There’s a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the iQOO 7 while the Mi 11X relies on an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Mi 11X uses a 5-megapixel macro camera as its third camera while the iQOO 7 has a monochrome sensor for B&W photos.

The iQOO 7 features a 16-megapixel camera while the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery

The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The iQOO 7 has a slightly smaller 4400mAh battery but a faster 66W charging solution. iQOO promises a full charge in under 30 minutes.

Price

iQOO 7, iqoo neo 5

The iQOO 7 has three variants on offer, with a base version offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 31,990. The 256GB storage version costs Rs 33,990 while the range tops out at Rs 35,990 for the 256GB model.

The Mi 11X starts at a lower price of Rs 29,999 for the base version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher version costs Rs 31,999 for the version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

  Published Date: April 26, 2021 1:22 PM IST

Best Sellers