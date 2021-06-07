It’s raining affordable 5G phones! A number of budget 5G phones made their entry in India to make people future-ready without the need to spend more. This feels like an interesting proposition, which has led many smartphone makers into making one for us. Hence, new phones are incoming; one from the iQOO land and the other from Poco. Also Read - iQOO Z3 price in India leaks: To be one of the cheapest 5G phones in India?

The iQOO Z3 5G is all geared up to launch in India tomorrow and coincidently, so will the Poco M3 Pro. Prior to both the upcoming launches, we have seen a number of details that have popped up to keep the excitement ship sailing. Therefore, here’s a look at what we know, case in point: the iQOO Z3. Also Read - iQOO Z3 5G will come with 55W fast charging and more, reveals new teaser

iQOO Z3 5G roundup: What to expect?

Launch details

To reiterate, the iQOO Z3, which will be a part of the company’s new smartphone series in India, will make its entry on June 8 via an online event. Also Read - iQOO Z3 confirmed to launch in India on June 8: Expected price, features and more

The event is scheduled to start at 12 pm and is most likely to be live-streamed via iQOO India’s YouTube channel. So, you know where to head. You can also get to know about the device via the company’s social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter.

Prior to the launch, iQOO is holding a quiz (accessible via the website), which can give you a chance to win a free iQOO Z3 5G. You can check it out too to try your luck.

Design

iQOO hasn’t fully revealed the design but we do have a look at how the rear panel will be like. It is revealed that the phone will house a rectangular camera hump in the top left corner, which will be home to three cameras and an LED flash. In the bottom corner, there will be the iQOO branding. The phone will go for a minimal design and include two colours: the classic black and a dual-toned blueish variant. iQOO calls them Ace Black and Nebula, respectively.

It is revealed to feature the volume rocker and the power on/off button on the left-hand side, while the right side would be left bare. The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to weigh185.5 grams and carry a slim design.

Much like its Chinese variant that was launched recently, there will be a waterdrop notched display, spanning 6.58-inch.

Features, specs

We have a mixture of both confirmed and expected details. As per what iQOO has revealed, the Z3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chip, which will make it the first phone in India to get one. The chip is based on a 7nm process tech.

The display is confirmed to support a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts of features such as HDR10, DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, and a pixel density of 401ppi. The screen resolution is most likely to be Full HD+. All this could call for a rich viewing experience.

Camera-wise, the phone will get a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. It will come with support for EFB autofocus, 4K videos at 60fps, and Super Night mode. It is most likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front snapper will be rated at 16-megapixel.

The iQOO Z3 5G is also confirmed to get extended RAM (up to 3GB) and 55W FlashCharge fast charging that is claimed to attain a 50 per cent charge in 19 minutes. Other details include up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,400mAh battery, and Android 11 with FunTouch OS on top. Connectivity options will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB-C port, besides 5G.

Price

We know the iQOO Z3 will most likely to an affordable 5G phone that will join the Realme 8 5G, the Oppo A74 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, the Xiaomi Mi 10i, and more. But, what’s going to be interesting is that it could start at Rs 19,999 and make it to the 5G phones under Rs 20,000 list.

Although, we’re not too sure of this and will have to wait until tomorrow to see what price the company sets for the phone.