iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Which one to buy under Rs 20,000?

iQOO Z3, the latest mid-range Z-series smartphone from iQOO has hit the Indian shores. The key highlights of the new iQOO phone are its 120Hz panel, Snapdragon 768G processor, and 55W fast charging support. The phone has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 19,990. While the new iQOO Z3 bags a few interesting aspects, the Rs 20,000 price bracket is filled with a host of smartphones that either offer similar or better specs. In this article, we make a comparison of the iQOO Z3 with the contender from Poco's hub, the Poco X3 Pro. The comparison is strictly based on the preliminary specs sheet.

iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Price in India

As mentioned the iQOO Z3 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the base model and it goes all the way up to Rs 22,990 for the top-of-the-line model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 Pro comes for a price of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model, and the high-end model with 8GB RAM/128GB storage costs Rs 20,999.

iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Design, display

iQOO Z3 is built out of plastic and comes in two shades- Ace Black and Cyber Blue. It features a pill-shaped rear camera module at the top left corner. The phone has a dewdrop notch to house the front camera. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button.

The Poco X3 Pro is built out of plastic and has a glossy frame. A radiant strip runs at the centre of the back panel with a dial-shaped camera module sitting above it. Similar to the iQOO Z3 it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Poco X3 Pro is IP53 rated dust and splash resistant.

As for the display, the iQOO Z3 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 Pro offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Software, processor

In terms of software, the iQOO Z3 runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Poco X3 Pro, on the other hand, runs on MIUI 12 which is based on Android 11 OS.

As for the processing hardware, iQOO has implemented a 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC on its new iQOO Z-series phone which is paired with up to 8GB RAM. On contrary, the Poco X3 Pro carries better hardware. The phone ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM. If we consider the Geekbench scores, the Poco X3 Pro takes an edge over the newly launched iQOO Z3.

iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Camera, battery

For imaging, the new iQOO Z3 offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls it gets a 16-megapixel camera that can record 1080p footage at 30fps.

The Poco X3 Pro comes with a quad-rear camera array that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel shooter.

In terms of backup, the mid-range iQOO Z3 equips 4,400mAh and comes with 55W fast charging support. The Poco X3 Pro is fueled by a slightly bigger battery at 5,160mAh and it supports 33W fast charging technology.

iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Which one to buy under Rs 20,000?

The iQOO Z3 specs no doubt look good on paper, however, it misses out on a few points in terms of hardware, display, and battery backup. The Poco X3 Pro offers capable hardware, a vibrant display, and a bigger battery. For those looking for a well-designed sleek phone with fast charging solution and better optics, they can pick the new iQOO Z3. However, if performance is all you care then Poco X3 Pro will be the right option to choose.