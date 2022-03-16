comscore iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Battle of budget smartphones
iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Battle of budget smartphones

The iQoo Z6 5G starts at Rs 13,499, the Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 while the Poco M4 Pro starts at Rs 14,499.

iQoo today launched a new smartphone in India. The phone dubbed as the iQoo Z6 5G is the successor to the iQoo Z5 smartphone and it competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 11 and the Poco M4 Pro in India. All of these smartphones are targeted at the budget buyers in India and they offer ample storage space, smarter camera setup and a bigger battery with support for fast charging technology among others. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G first look: New entrant under Rs 15,000 price segment

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone here is a comparison of the newly launched iQoo Z6 5G with the Poco M4 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 that will help you pick the right phone for you. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G launched in India with 120Hz display, 50MP camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Price

First and foremost let’s talk about the prices. The iQoo Z6 5G comes in three variants. The 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 13,999, the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 15,999. Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

The Redmi Note 11 and the Poco M4 Pro also come in three variants. The 4GB+64GB variant of the Redmi Note 11 costs Rs 13,499, the 6GB+64GB variant costs Rs 14,499 while the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 15,999. On the other hand, the 6GB+64GB variant of the Poco M4 Pro costs Rs 14,499, the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 16,499 while the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 17,999.

Display and design

The iQoo Z6 5G comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It has a plastic body with Panda glass protection in the front.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED full HD+ dot display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Similarly, the Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.43-inch in-cell AMOLED full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Processor and storage

As far as the core specifications are concerned, the iQoo Z6 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 2GB of extended RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC that is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13.

Similarly, the Poco M4 Pro, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 3GB of expandable RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs the Android 11 OS.

All of these phones come with a dedicated memory card slot that can expand the storage space by up to 1TB.

Camera

Coming to the cameras, the iQoo Z6 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera.

On the other hand, the Poco M4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery and connectivity

Lastly, the battery. The iQoo Z6 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11, on the other hand offers 33W fast charging support with a similar battery capacity, which is the same as the Poco M4 Pro. While the Redmi Note 11 and the Poco M4 Pro offer 4G connection, the iQoo Z6 offers 5G connectivity.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 8:02 PM IST

