Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

With the ongoing pandemic, a number of us are currently working from home. And with that, the amount of data we have been consuming has been exponentially higher than what we were using back when most of us were at our offices. Due to this, most have gotten a broadband connection for their homes. But, that is not sufficient and an active data plan on your mobile has become somewhat of a necessity. Here, we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plans, , and – ( ) offer with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 598 prepaid plan, Airtel offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data for 84 days. Apart from the data benefits, the plan includes unlimited calling facility to all networks in India with no FUP limits. It also offers 100 daily SMSes along with access to Xstream Premium, Music, Shaw Academy and free Hello Tunes.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Reliance Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 555 prepaid plan, Jio offers its customers 126GB of total data. The data bifurcation is 1.5GB of high speed data per day, which when exceeded will drop the speeds to 64Kbps. It comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling benefits, along with 3,000 FUP minutes to call other networks. It also includes 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan has a validity of 84 days and provides customers with complimentary access to its app suite, which includes , and more.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan

Vi also offers its prepaid customers with a 1.5GB daily data plan with a validity of 84 days at Rs 599. Under this plan, it offers customers 1.5GB of daily high speed data, unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMSes, Weekend Data Rollover and an extra 5GB of data from inside of the Vi app. Apart from this, the company also offers its customers complimentary access to its Vi Movies & TV app.