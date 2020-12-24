comscore Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: List of the best prepaid plans from Vodafone, Airtel and Jio offering 1.5GB of daily data under Rs 600.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Here's a list of the best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB of daily data you can get from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi.

With the ongoing pandemic, a number of us are currently working from home. And with that, the amount of data we have been consuming has been exponentially higher than what we were using back when most of us were at our offices. Due to this, most have gotten a broadband connection for their homes. But, that is not sufficient and an active data plan on your mobile has become somewhat of a necessity. Here, we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plans, Airtel, Reliance Jio and VodafoneIdea (Vi) offer with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data. Also Read - Jio Phone 4G sales to begin in 2021 with higher price than before

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 598 prepaid plan, Airtel offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data for 84 days. Apart from the data benefits, the plan includes unlimited calling facility to all networks in India with no FUP limits. It also offers 100 daily SMSes along with access to Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy and free Hello Tunes. Also Read - Vi introduces Rs 399 digital exclusive plan for first-time SIM buyers: Know what it offers

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Reliance Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 555 prepaid plan, Jio offers its customers 126GB of total data. The data bifurcation is 1.5GB of high speed data per day, which when exceeded will drop the speeds to 64Kbps. It comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling benefits, along with 3,000 FUP minutes to call other networks. It also includes 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan has a validity of 84 days and provides customers with complimentary access to its app suite, which includes JioTV, JioSaavn and more. Also Read - Vi rolls out Wi-Fi calling for its customers in select cities across India: Report

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan

Vi also offers its prepaid customers with a 1.5GB daily data plan with a validity of 84 days at Rs 599. Under this plan, it offers customers 1.5GB of daily high speed data, unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMSes, Weekend Data Rollover and an extra 5GB of data from inside of the Vi app. Apart from this, the company also offers its customers complimentary access to its Vi Movies & TV app.

  Published Date: December 24, 2020 7:01 PM IST

Best Sellers