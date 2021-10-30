comscore JioPhone Next to release on 4 November: First impressions
JioPhone Next First impressions: Basic but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

The first thing that you notice about the phone is the prominent upper and lower bezels. It has been a while since we saw a phone without a waterdrop notch. It is like Jio went with a basic design: no frills, no notch.

JioPhone Next price and offers

The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6,499 in India. Jio is offering four EMI plans for buyers. The Rs 300 “Always on” plan is for 24 months while the Rs 350 plan is for 18 months. These plans will also offer 5 GB of daily data and 100 minutes for calling every month.

Reliance Jio had dived into the feature phone segment long back and now it has finally thrown its hat into the smartphone segment. Before you start shaking your head thinking that it won’t have any Google apps, you might want to pull a chair for this one. Reliance Jio and Google have teamed up to launch the upcoming JioPhone Next in India. With a few headline-grabbing features, this smartphone is mainly getting popular because of its “affordable” price tag as it is priced at Rs 6,499. Also Read - JioPhone Next to launch on 4 November: Here's how the smartphone looks

The smartphone runs on the new Pragati OS. As per the company, the smartphone will come with access to millions of
apps available on the Play Store and comes with over the air updates support for new features,
customization, security updates and more, which will continue to enhance the phone experience over
time.

The smartphone has not yet landed in the Indian market yet but we got an exclusive close look at the smartphone and here are our first impressions. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Design: Basic, beautiful but bulky

The first thing that you notice about the phone is the prominent upper and lower bezels. It has been a while since we saw a phone without a waterdrop notch. It is like Jio went with a basic design: no frills, no notch. It features a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display that has 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution. It has a front 8-megapixel camera on the top. The phone looks bulky and thick from the sides but seems handy. Also Read - JioPhone Next release: Check EMI options, release date, offers, data benefits and more

The smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Jio says that the camera supports Portrait mode, night mode and themed lenses.

JioPhone Next comes in a blue colour option and has a matte back. Hence, making it handy especially for people who have butterfingers like me! The 13-megapixel rear camera setup sits neatly at the top middle of the phone while a glossy Jio branding underneath it.

On the right edge, the smartphone comes with a volume button and a power button. You will also get a USB-type port for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone houses a speaker at the back of the smartphone instead of the bottom edge which can be a disappointment as it won’t sound as loud as expected when it is kept on a surface.

Has all the Google apps and all the Google party tricks

This time around, JioPhone Next comes with pre-installed Google apps including Google Play Store, YouTube and so on. Users will also get all the Jio apps pre-installed like other Jio phones.

The smartphone supports Google voice assistant and can even translate text into 10 major Indian languages. It also comes with a Google Lens app that allows users to click a picture and translate or search for it via the app itself.

Ticks all the right boxes

The smartphone runs on the new Pragati OS that is designed by Jio in partnership with Google. While we can get a better picture of the OS when we get a hands-on experience, but my first impression of this operating system tells me that it seems bloatware-free and clean. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset that is expected to be fast for a smartphone at this price point.

JioPhone Next is equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via the microSD card.

Overall, the JioPhone Next looks good in terms of looks and even on paper, but this is only our first impression. We can draw a solid conclusion when we get our review unit.

  • Published Date: October 30, 2021 8:16 PM IST

Best Sellers