comscore JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Few alternatives you can check out at similar price
  • Home
  • Features
  • JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?
News

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Features

JioPhone Next is releasing in Diwali and interested buyer will be able to purchase it from across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Should you buy it or opt for some other options?

2.jiophone-next-120000-

Reliance Jio and Google together launched the JioPhone Next last week. We also spent some time using the Jio-Google collaborated smartphone and you can read our first impressions here. The JioPhone Next is releasing in Diwali and interested buyer will be able to purchase it from across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Also Read - India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

The JioPhone Next has been priced at Rs 6499 in India. Consumers who wish to purchase the JioPhone but cannot pay the amount upfront get four EMI options. The four EMI options include –always on plan, large plan, XL plan and XXL plan. Also Read - Nokia T20 launched starting at Rs 15,499, will go against Realme Pad in India

Also Read - Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

JioPhone Next alternatives to consider

Redmi 9A

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A starts at a price of Rs 6,999 and is a superb alternative for JioPhone Next and offer a lot more at similar price points. Some of the key specs of the Redmi 9A include — 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a 5000mAh battery, two cameras – 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front sensor, P2i splash-resistant coating and more.

Realme C11

The Realme C11 also starts at the same price as the Redmi 9A. It comes at a price of Rs 6,999. The smartphone offers powerful set of specifications at such an affordable price point. Some of these specifications include — a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, a 5000mAh battery and more.

Realme C11 2021,Realme C11 2021 price,Tecno Spark Go 2021,Lava Z2 Max,Tecno Spark 7,Tecno Spark Go 2021 price,Lava Z2 Max price,Tecno Spark 7 price,tech news

LAVA Z2

LAVA Z2 also starts at a price of Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage model. The smartphone comes packed with features such as up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display, a 5000mAh battery, face unlock support and more.

Lava Z2 Max, Lava Z2 Max Price in India, Lava Z2 Max Specifications, Lava

What JioPhone Next offers

JioPhone Next offers a powerful set of specifications at the set price segment. As far as the specs are concerned, the JioPhone Next comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone includes a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable storage, a 3500mAh battery and dual SIM support.

Some of the other features include — WiFi, Bluetooth, microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack support, PragatiOS, Google Play store, YouTube, 10 Indian language support, support for translate now, read aloud, voice first experience, Snap lenses, and more.

JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next battery, JioPhone Next chipset, JioPhone Next specs, JioPhone Next buy, JioPhone Next launch, JioPhone Next display, JioPhone Next camera

Details of EMI options are available here

Always on plan is priced at Rs 300/month for 24 months, Rs 350 per month for 18 months. Additionally, users get 5GB data and 100 min calls per month.

Large plan is priced at Rs 450/month for 24 month, Rs 500 per month for 18 months. Users get 1.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls.

XL plan is priced at Rs 500/month for 24 months, Rs 550 per month for 18 months. Users get 2GB data per day and unlimited calls.

XXL plan is priced at Rs 550/month for 24 months, Rs 600 per month for 18 months. Users get 2.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls.

How to register for JioPhone Next

Interested consumers can register their interest for JioPhone Next to the nearest Jio Mart Digital store or on Jio.com/next or via WhatsApp. You can simply send Hi to 70182-70182. Once the confirmation has been received, you can visit the nearby JioMart retailer to get your JioPhone Next.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
Electric Vehicle
Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

How To

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

Select podcasts on Amazon Music app to get auto-generated transcripts

Apps

Select podcasts on Amazon Music app to get auto-generated transcripts

Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why

News

Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why

Microsoft launches Google Wave alternative dubbed Loop

News

Microsoft launches Google Wave alternative dubbed Loop

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why

Microsoft launches Google Wave alternative dubbed Loop

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

How To

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online
JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Features

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?
Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Features

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe
Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more

Apps

Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more
Nokia T20 launched starting at Rs 15,499, will go against Realme Pad in India

Mobiles

Nokia T20 launched starting at Rs 15,499, will go against Realme Pad in India

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram स्टोरीज को बनाएं और भी मजेदार, ऐसे ऐड करें Memoji स्टिकर

फ्री फायर के तीन बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स, जानें कौनसा है बेस्ट

Free Fire Emotes: Baby Shark से लेकर Mythos Four तक, बेहद खास हैं ये 5 इमोट्स

BGMI में लॉग-इन करने के लिए जरूरी होगा Facebook ऐप, Krafton ने बताई ये वजह

Free Fire का Rafael कैरेक्टर देता है HITMAN वाली वाइब्स, स्नाइपर चलाने वालों के लिए है बेस्ट

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR
Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
Electric Vehicle
Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

How To

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online
Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why

News

Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why
Microsoft launches Google Wave alternative dubbed Loop

News

Microsoft launches Google Wave alternative dubbed Loop
JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Features

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers