Reliance Jio and Google together launched the JioPhone Next last week. We also spent some time using the Jio-Google collaborated smartphone and you can read our first impressions here. The JioPhone Next is releasing in Diwali and interested buyer will be able to purchase it from across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Also Read - India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

The JioPhone Next has been priced at Rs 6499 in India. Consumers who wish to purchase the JioPhone but cannot pay the amount upfront get four EMI options. The four EMI options include –always on plan, large plan, XL plan and XXL plan. Also Read - Nokia T20 launched starting at Rs 15,499, will go against Realme Pad in India

JioPhone Next alternatives to consider

Redmi 9A

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A starts at a price of Rs 6,999 and is a superb alternative for JioPhone Next and offer a lot more at similar price points. Some of the key specs of the Redmi 9A include — 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a 5000mAh battery, two cameras – 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front sensor, P2i splash-resistant coating and more.

Realme C11

The Realme C11 also starts at the same price as the Redmi 9A. It comes at a price of Rs 6,999. The smartphone offers powerful set of specifications at such an affordable price point. Some of these specifications include — a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, a 5000mAh battery and more.

LAVA Z2

LAVA Z2 also starts at a price of Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage model. The smartphone comes packed with features such as up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display, a 5000mAh battery, face unlock support and more.

What JioPhone Next offers

JioPhone Next offers a powerful set of specifications at the set price segment. As far as the specs are concerned, the JioPhone Next comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone includes a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable storage, a 3500mAh battery and dual SIM support.

Some of the other features include — WiFi, Bluetooth, microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack support, PragatiOS, Google Play store, YouTube, 10 Indian language support, support for translate now, read aloud, voice first experience, Snap lenses, and more.

Details of EMI options are available here

–Always on plan is priced at Rs 300/month for 24 months, Rs 350 per month for 18 months. Additionally, users get 5GB data and 100 min calls per month.

–Large plan is priced at Rs 450/month for 24 month, Rs 500 per month for 18 months. Users get 1.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls.

–XL plan is priced at Rs 500/month for 24 months, Rs 550 per month for 18 months. Users get 2GB data per day and unlimited calls.

–XXL plan is priced at Rs 550/month for 24 months, Rs 600 per month for 18 months. Users get 2.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls.

How to register for JioPhone Next

Interested consumers can register their interest for JioPhone Next to the nearest Jio Mart Digital store or on Jio.com/next or via WhatsApp. You can simply send Hi to 70182-70182. Once the confirmation has been received, you can visit the nearby JioMart retailer to get your JioPhone Next.