comscore Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay
  • Home
  • Features
  • Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay
News

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Features

Even after a long wait, around five months to be specific, JioPhone Next is still not available for purchase. But why has there been such a long delay in the release? Find out the reason here.

JioPhone Next

Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani announced Jio’s partnership with Google for an “affordable smartphone” last year at the company’s Annual General Meeting. A year later, at the AGM 2021, Ambani announced the launch of the JioPhone Next in partnership with the tech giant Google. With the new JioPhone, the aim is to shift the large chunk of feature phone users in India to smartphones. Also Read - Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack: Comparison with Reliance Jio plan

After such a long wait, around five months to be specific, JioPhone Next is still not available for purchase. And this keeps us wondering — why has there been months of delay in the release? Also Read - India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Industry experts believe that the global supply chain crisis is to be blamed for the delay in the release of JioPhone Next. Notably, the new JioPhone isn’t the only device that has been impacted by the ongoing supply change constraints. Also Read - Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Sharing more insight on the possible reason for the delay in the JioPhone Next release, IDC India’s Research Director of Client Devices & IPDS, Navkendar Singh says that devices like JioPhone Next need “volumes and scales, which can be challenging right now considering the supply constraints.

JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next battery, JioPhone Next chipset, JioPhone Next specs, JioPhone Next buy, JioPhone Next launch, JioPhone Next display, JioPhone Next camera

We reached out to Reliance Jio for comment on delivery dates for JioPhone Next but the company didn’t provide a specific answer yet. Jio, however, said that currently the pre-bookings are on, and deliveries should begin soon, starting from the metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, among others.

Interested consumers can currently pre-book the JioPhone Next via WhatsApp or the official website. To book the new JioPhone, users can simply save the mobile number 7018270182, open WhatsApp, and search for the contact. Next, send Hi to the contact, the chatbot will share options using which you can register your interest for JioPhone Next. Once the confirmation has been received, you can visit the nearby JioMart retailer to get your JioPhone Next.

Can JioPhone Next grab eyeballs?

Experts do not think so and that’s mainly because of the price.

Singh believes that the price (Rs 6,499 – down payment price of Rs 1999) is justified from the component and supply BOM point of view but not from the consumer side. “At Rs 6,000+ it is out of reach for most feature phone users,” he says.

It is said that at this price point, the JioPhone Next will not give any organic growth by bringing new smartphone users for Jio. The reason begin that the smartphone is not affordable for a large group of feature phone users in the country. Analysts, however, feel that the JioPhone Next may appeal to entry-level smartphone buyers, and so brands like itel, Xiaomi, and Realme might face some competition in Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 price segment.

Despite the delay in release and the not so affordable price point, Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group at CMR Research expects around 4 million JioPhone Next phones to be shipped this year, with the coming year seeing much better sales numbers. “In 2022 and beyond, we foresee a bigger impact for the JioPhone Next with easing of supply chain constraints,” he highlights.

JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next battery, JioPhone Next chipset, JioPhone Next specs, JioPhone Next buy, JioPhone Next launch, JioPhone Next display, JioPhone Next camera

Reason for the disappointing price point

Since the launch, there was a lot of expectation from Jio for a lower-priced device especially after how it disrupted the feature phone market with the JioPhone. Unfortunately, consumers were left disappointed.

“With the Rs 1999 down payment, the JioPhone Next brings down the initial cost of device ownership and somewhat lowers the initial barriers of entry into the smartphone segment. But, at the same time, also locks the users for 18 to 24 months in EMIs at a cost that is less lucrative than other available options in terms of total cost ownership. Hence, the overall value proposition falls short of being lucrative to the target customers especially in the entry-level segment,” Counterpoint Research’s Varun Mishra highlights.

One of the reasons for the more than expected pricing for JioPhone Next is said to be the ongoing component shortages, which are leading to price increases across the smartphone industry. We previously reported that due to chip shortage, phone prices, especially in the entry-level and mid-range segments, are expected to hike until late 2022.

“OEMs, which operate on lower margins, have to pass on this added cost to consumers, resulting in price increases for smartphones across price tiers and brands. Then there are also other costs which have increased, like transportations. This has somewhat affected the pricing strategy for Jio,” Mishra explains.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 17, 2021 6:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2021 6:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric builds 9 special Ola S1 Pro scooters
Electric Vehicle
Ola Electric builds 9 special Ola S1 Pro scooters
Best Gadgets for Men: Top picks to make your life easier

Photo Gallery

Best Gadgets for Men: Top picks to make your life easier

Best Gadgets for Men: Top picks to make your life easier

Photo Gallery

Best Gadgets for Men: Top picks to make your life easier

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Features

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

OnePlus 10 series leaks reveal launch date and key specs

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 series leaks reveal launch date and key specs

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Suzuki may launch Ola, Ather rival, electric scooter tomorrow: What we know so far

Ola Electric builds 9 special Ola S1 Pro scooters

Top 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in India like Realme 8 5G

Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 Demolitionist gun skin

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Features

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay
Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack

Telecom

Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Reliance JioBook laptop launch soon? Specs leaked on Geekbench

Laptops

Reliance JioBook laptop launch soon? Specs leaked on Geekbench
India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आज से मिल रहे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करना है रिडीम

गूगल मैप्स के 4 नए और बेहतरीन फीचर्स, डेली वर्क में करेंगे पूरी मदद

BSNL यूजर्स के लिए गुड न्यूज! अब 187 रुपये में रोज 2GB डेटा और वैलिडिटी भी ज्यादा

Disney+ Hotstar बना नंबर वन, जानें अमेजन प्राइम, नेटफिलिक्स और बाकी ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म्स का नंबर

Google Photos के Locked Folder फीचर का ऐसे करें यूज, हर कोई नहीं देख पाएगा आपकी फोटो

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Suzuki may launch Ola, Ather rival, electric scooter tomorrow: What we know so far
Electric Vehicle
Suzuki may launch Ola, Ather rival, electric scooter tomorrow: What we know so far
Ola Electric builds 9 special Ola S1 Pro scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric builds 9 special Ola S1 Pro scooters
Top 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in India like Realme 8 5G

News

Top 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in India like Realme 8 5G
Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

Mobiles

Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23
Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 Demolitionist gun skin

Gaming

Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 Demolitionist gun skin

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers