JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Reliance Jio in partnership with Google just launched its first Android powered JioPhone in India, dubbed the JioPhone Next. The device will be made available in the country from Diwali, which is on November 4. The device is priced at Rs 6,499, however, the company is offering customers interesting EMI options starting at Rs 300 per month, with a down payment of as low as Rs 1,999. Here we will be taking a look at the top 10 features that the new JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next: Top 10 features

Pragati OS

JioPhone Next runs Pragati OS, which is an optimised version of Android that is tailored for users in India. The company is yet to reveal which version of Android is Pragati OS based on and what all features it will provide its users with.

Play Store and Google apps

JioPhone Next will be the company’s first smartphone in the JioPhone series to come with support for the Google Play Store and the full versions of all other Google Apps like YouTube, Gmail, Calander and more.

Voice-first features

JioPhone Next will include a slew of voice-first features like smart assistant support, voice recognition, language translation and more.

Gorilla Glass protection

JioPhone Next will sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top along with an anti-fingerprint coating. Gorilla Glass 3 will help the display to be less prone to scratching and or cracking.

Power

JioPhone Next will be powered by the 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage up to 512GB.

Camera features

The device will come with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both the cameras will support multiple features like portrait mode, night mode and more. It will also come with a set of custom augmented reality filters for Indian users.

Automatic software upgrades

Reliance Jio has claimed that the JioPhone Next will support automatic software upgrades. However, it has not revealed for how long will it support the phone, and how many upgrades will be delivered.

Micro-USB

While a lot of us are now used to USB Type-C and expect smartphones to come with it, the JioPhone Next features a Micro-USB port for charging and data transfer. Micro-USB cables are easily available in the market at a much more affordable price compared to USB Type-C cables in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Translate

JioPhone Next includes a ‘Translate’ feature, which allows users to have any text translated to the language of their choice.

Read Aloud

The ‘Read Aloud’ feature reads out any content that is on the screen to the user, so that they can consume content by listening in a language that they can understand.