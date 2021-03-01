LastPass Android App tracking users data: How to tighten security on Android smartphone

LastPass, the popular password manager app has come under the radar again. Exodus, a German security firm made a thorough investigation and found a vulnerability in the app. Also Read - Apple iPhone X successfully hacked to access recently-deleted photos or files

The security firm unearthing the functionalities of the freemium password manager claimed that LastPass collects and sends personal information of subscribers via the Android app. The process initiates with the help of seven built-in trackers.

As per the firm's report, the built-in trackers collect data including device information, type of LastPass account, mobile operator, Google ad ID used to connect user data across other apps, platforms. Out of seven trackers, four are for Google Analytics and crash reports. While the rest three send information to AppsFlyer (mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform), MixPanel (a business analytics service company), and Segment that specialises in targeting ads.

While LastPass says that the built-in trackers don’t share sensitive user information and are rather meant to improve user experience, one shouldn’t forget the serious flaw that nearly exposed the credentials of millions of subscribers in 2019. The dangerous bug allowed potential hackers to steal passwords from sites previously viewed websites. While LastPass managed to fix the issue in a short time, researchers cited that few of these used password managers which have been widely used for years have serious flaws, and not all of which have been fixed yet.

Security researchers, no doubt believe password managers to save your passwords in a secure vault. But the invasion of privacy even if it is via a built-in tracker poses a serious security threat for users. In case you don’t want such trackers on your device you can simply disable it by heading to the Privacy sub-menu (for the LastPass app) and turn it off. And if you still want to head the rocky road, here are a few tips that you should consider to protect your crucial data.

Tips to secure your personal data from intruders, malicious hackers