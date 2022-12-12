You are most probably here since you saw those digital avatars or AI images of others on social media platforms. That thing is trending right now and I don’t blame you if you have a whim of creating your own avatars. Also Read - 5 best AR or VR toys to help your child learn while having fun: Orboot Mars, Educational flashcards and more

Not just netizens but even celebrities are now posting their AI avatars, which further makes everyone around curious about this new AI app that people have developed an infatuation with.

What’s Lensa AI?

Lensa, which is mainly a photo-editing app, lets users create magical avatars using artificial intelligence. Also Read - Sony leading image sensor market, Samsung still trails behind

For the uninitiated, the app comes from Prisma lab, the same company that made the Prisma app, which was popular for its photo filters sometime back.

The Lensa app is its next step towards photo editing and it comes with a magical AI tool. The AI tool owned by the firm creates unique AI avatars for you. Interestingly, every avatar or picture is different and not repeated.

What this means is that if you see AI images of someone else online and try the app yourself, the results for you will be different. Everyone get’s unique images every time. Furthermore, the AI tool within the app has the ability to create up to 200 unique magic avatars and if you pay more, you can create more and more unique digital art of yours.

How much does it cost?

The feature is paid, of course. That’s because the app creates unique images every time using ‘tremendous computation power’ and also tests its AI algorithm at the same time. There are three different packs for users to choose from to create their own Magic avatars or AI images.

50 unique avatars – Rs 349

This pack will create 5 variations of 10 styles.

100 unique avatars – Rs 549

This pack will create 10 variations of 10 styles. It is the most popular pack as per Lensa.

200 unique avatars – Rs 699

This pack will create 20 variations of 10 styles.

Three of these packs allow users to try the feature. However, if you buy Lensa’s yearly subscription, which is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 2,499, you will get 52 percent off on Magic avatars.

So the cost for each plan will become Rs 179, Rs 269, and Rs 349, respectively. If you opt for the yearly plan and go with the most popular pack, it will cost you a total of Rs 2,768.

It is worth noting that if you go for the yearly plan along with any of the avatar packs, you will be able to download the avatars in 4K resolution. The resolution for downloading AI avatars isn’t even 1080p if you don’t have a subscription, still, the images that get rendered are great for keeping as display pictures.

How to create AI images with the Lensa app?

Now that you know it’s paid if you are ready to cash out, you can follow the steps below to create your own AI avatars in minutes.

Step 1: Install Lensa app on your Android or iOS device, if haven’t already.

Step 2: Open the app and tap on the Photo section.

Step 3: Tap on Magical Avatars.

Step 4: Tap on Create New avatars and continue.

Step 5: Submit up to 10 to 20 selfies.

Step 6: Select a pack and pay.

Step 7: Continue to start creating AI images.

Now, within 15-20 minutes, the app will create AI images of yours.

Are the results good?

To put it to the test, I purchased the Rs 549 pack, which is apparently the most popular pack. I submitted 11 photos and the results were pretty good. It created about six sections of images, namely, Mystical, Sci-fi, Stylish, Cyborg, Anime, and Rock Star.

The mystical set of images makes you look as if you are a King or an emperor. In the Sci-fi section of images, I was dressed as if I were a scientist or a space traveler.

The most interesting set was the Cyborg set of images, while most dull photos I felt were from the Stylish category. The images from the Stylish set were simply cartoonified, for me at least.

Images from Anime and Rock Star sections were pretty good. However, not all images were perfect, as you can see in one of the images above.

Things you must know

Before you head to the app and start creating AI images, it is worth noting that the app takes a whole lot of data from the images that you submit. However, that’s for training Lensa’s AI algorithm.

Though the app says that the submitted photos are immediately deleted, it does take a lot of information. This means each time you submit photos for creating AI images/avatars, you are sending your facial data, features, and metadata.

Digital Art at risk?

Overall, it is a great tool and is probably in its early stages. As it gathers more facial data and more information, the tool is expected to get even better. Now, will it replace human-made digital art, or are digital artists at risk? That remains to be seen. But such AI tool definitely has potential and users in the near future may heavily rely on AI-made digital art.