Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

A number of industries saw accelerated growth during the ongoing pandemic. Some of the industries to have benefitted from the pandemic include social media, tech, gaming, creators and more. According to a report by Influencer Marketing Hub, the Creator Economy market size is currently set at around $104.2 billion. Over 50 million people worldwide consider themselves to be creators. Of these, 46.7 million think themselves to be amateurs, with over two million considering themselves to be professional creators, earning enough from their passion to consider it their full-time job.

The near future is going to be extremely important for creator economy-led businesses, considering that the younger generations are flocking to the creator economy to monetize their passions and interests. The coming few years are expected to give rise to a growing segment of creators who will leverage existing platforms to monetize knowledge sharing through coaching, events, courses etc.

Here we will be taking a closer look at the creator economy trends to watch out for in 2022, and their key enablers:

Live streaming over pre-recorded video content

Social media apps are developing products to help creators monetise their content. Youtube for example helps creators generate an income with the help of ads, donations and more. From streaming an event, teaching, or hosting a workshop, YouTube has a wide variety of tools that help manage livestreams and interact with viewers in real-time.

Twitch is a subscription-based live gaming app, which allows people to pay a monthly fee to watch creators stream their content live.

Bolo Live, an Indian livestreaming platform makes use of a gifting method, where viewers can send streamers gifts that can later be redeemed by the creators for money. A representative from the company has told BGR India that it currently has over 22 livestreamers who earn over Rs 1 lakh per month from inside of the app. We also got to know that over 7 percent of the app’s paying users are located outside India, primarily from the Middle East and South Asia.

Live commerce transforming the online shopping ecosystem

According to a Redseer research report, live and video commerce is expected to gain traction in the Indian e-commerce market, with a potential to reach a size of $4-5 billion GMV by 2025. Live commerce is a form of online shopping that combines instant purchasing of a featured product and audience participation through chats and real-time reactions.

MyGlamm has acquired multiple smaller brands like POPxo and BabyChakra making it one of the largest content-to-commerce companies in South Asia. With the use of marketing tools like influencer marketing, performance marketing and social media platforms, the brand allows its users to not only discover its products but also present a customised experience on the app.

Multiple other social commerce startups like Meesho and Trell are providing customers with a comfortable and fun environment, while at the same time leveraging the factor of discovery in online shopping, which is very different on conversational e-commerce platforms.

Creator economy now coming for Gaming

From well-equipped gaming studios to individual gamers, people are seeing gaming as a viable option to earn money. While game studios are making games and earning money by selling them, or completely selling the brand to a larger company, game streaming has also seen meteoric growth. Live streaming and esports events help increase monetization for content creators, video game developers and others. They also act as a catalyst in terms of the retention of fans and users. Homegrown live game streaming platform Loco empowers novice gamers to become household names and it has built a passionate gaming community around itself.

The year 2021 saw the high repercussions of the pandemic. While the economy has restored to normalcy steadily, content creators have also gained widespread popularity amongst a wide range of audiences for their creative and engaging content. Having developed fandoms that follow them off-platform, creators have realized that they can become full-fledged businesses with multiple revenue streams beyond ads and dependency on brand collaborations.

This is the best time in the digital age where there is more diverse content than there are people on this earth and it still is only just the tip of the iceberg. Exciting times ahead in 2022!