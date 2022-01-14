comscore LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home
Buying a smart TV requires some homework along with some basic knowledge so that you will be able to buy a product with the latest technology and a good deal.

smart tv buying guide

Smart TVs are available in the market in different display sizes and panels such as LCD, LED, OLED, and QLED. Manufacturers are offering a lot of offers on smart TV purchases for the festival season. In the midst of these offers, people often overlook some basic things while buying a television. Buying a smart TV requires some homework along with some basic knowledge so that you will be able to buy a product with the latest technology and a good deal. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with AMOLED display October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, more

LCD

LCD is a “Liquid Crystal Display,” which is a flat panel display technology that is commonly used in smart TVs and computer monitors. Not only do LCD displays look different than CRT monitors, but they also work very differently. They are not that big and bulky like CRT monitors. The difference between LCD and LED is based on the placement and type of light used. Until 2014, plasma displays were the most manufactured displays. But then the LCD took over. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 first sale today: Price in India, where to buy

Considering the current market scenario and the emergence of OLEDs over LED, LCDs have become outdated, and there is not much progress in the technology. LCD screen emits blue light, which impacts not only vision but also overall health. It also causes digital eye strain if used for a longer period of time. After using LCD screens for prolonged periods, you will witness slightly blurry vision, headaches, dry or tired eyes. Nowadays, LCD TVs are considered to be a dated technology, and LED has taken over the market. Also Read - OnePlus 9 to have a 144Hz display, ultra-fast wireless charging, and more

LED

Most of the options available in the market come from the LED category, which stands for Light-emitting diode. LED TVs are cheaper and they are available in a lot of sizes. This is the most basic smart TV that we find in almost every house as you can purchase a 32-inch Smart LED TV at just Rs 12,000 on Amazon or Flipkart.

Talking about colors and viewing angles, the LED TV offers relatively better angles when compared to LCDs. It means if you are not sitting right in front of the TV, the picture and color will still be seen in the same way.

LED TVs are more energy-efficient as these consume less power as compared to LCD’s which use cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFL). The LED lights result in power savings of up to 30 percent.

The only drawback with LED panels is that the contrast of TV is not as good as compared to other modern technologies like OLED. That is because a constant backlight is always lit, which results in a kind of whiteness even in black background.

OLED

OLED stands for ‘Organic Light-Emitting Diode’ emissive displays that do not require a backlight. They are very thin and are much more efficient than LCD displays. OLED Displays are not only thin and efficient, but they also provide the best image quality. They have excellent picture quality – brilliant colors, infinite contrast, fast response rate, and wide viewing angles.

The most essential thing in this technology is that the light is emitted on a pixel-by-pixel basis. Any white or other colored pixels that light up, do not impact the pixels that are turned off around them. This provides an infinite contrast level, which is much higher than the level of other existing TV technologies.

Because OLED TVs do not depend on increasing backlight thickness, these types of TVs are thinner and lighter than LCD or LED panels. Viewing angles are also perfect, and the response time is quite fast. However, there is a problem of image retention that has been seen in OLED TVs in the past. Some manufacturers have managed to fix that by implementing technologies like pixel shifting and screen refresh.

Coming to the price of the OLED TVs. While their prices have come down in the last few years, they are still on the expensive side when compared to LCDs and LEDs. Most good OLED TVs will still cost more than Rs 1,00,000, but a non-OLED TV in the same size can be bought at a price of around Rs 30,000.

QLED

QLED stands for Quantum dot LED. They are similar to LED screens, except that they have one thing extra. A layer of nanoparticles is placed between the LED backlight at the back and the LCD panel at the front, which is called a quantum dot filter. Due to this, better colors and better contrast are available on the screen. QLED TVs are covered against TV Burn-in, which are persistent, permanent images caused by static graphics remaining on the screen for a long period of time.

