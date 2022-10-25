Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Apple has released MacOS 13 dubbed as MacOS Ventura for all the eligible Apple laptops, personal computers and all-in-ones (AiOs). The new iteration of MacOS brings improvements to Spotlight, Safari, Stage Manager and Passkeys. It also brings new features, such as Continuity Camera, Handoff in FaceTime, and updates to Messages app, Mail app, and Photos app among other things. Also Read - The iPhone 14 Pro Review: The Best iPhone Humankind Can Get, Yet!

Apart from all these, MacOS Ventura also brings enhanced security features to the supported Apple devices. Apple says that "macOS security is even stronger and makes the Mac more resistant to attack with new tools like Rapid Security Response, which works between normal updates to easily keep security up to date."

As MacOS Ventura update arrives on Macs, iMacs and MacBooks laptops, here is your detailed guide to Apple's newest PC operating system:

Apple devices that support MacOS Ventura

Here are all the Apple devices that are eligible to get MacOS Ventura update:

— iMac computers released in 2017 and later

— iMac Pro computers released in 2017 and later

— MacBook Air laptop released in 2018 and later

— MacBook Pro laptop released in 2017 and later

— MacPro released in 2019 and later

— Mac Studio released in 2022

— Mac Mini released in 2018 and later

— MacBook released in 2017

How to download MacOS Ventura on your Apple device

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can download MacOS Ventura on your supported Apple device:

Step 1: Choose System Settings from the Apple menu in the corner of your screen.

Step 2: Now click on the General option in the sidebar.

Step 3: Under the General Settings, click on the Software Update option on the right side of the dialog box.

Step 4: Alternatively, you can choose System Preferences and then click on the Software Update option.

Step 5: If Software Update finds new software, click the Update Now or Upgrade Now button to install it.

Step 6: Enter your administrator password.

The installation process will begin after this. You may be asked to restart your device to finish the installation process.

MacOS Ventura top features

Here are all the top MacOS Ventura features you should know about:

— Continuity Camera: In essence, Continuity Camera enables users to user their iPhone’s rear cameras as a Mac or MacBook’s web camera. Apple says that when an iPhone is nearby, Mac can automatically recognise and use the camera on iPhone as a webcam. This feature works when via both wired and wireless connections. Continuity Camera also brings features such as Center Stage, Portrait mode, and the new Studio Light to all Mac computers.

— Handoff arrives in FaceTime: This will enable Mac users to start a FaceTime call on one Apple device and seamlessly transfer the call to another Apple device nearby. Apple in a blog post explained that a user can start a FaceTime call on their iPhone or iPad and move the call to their Mac when they get back to their home or office. They can also start a call on their Mac and transition it to their iPhone or iPad when they are on the go.

— Stage Manager: This feature organises apps and windows so users can concentrate on the task at hand. When Mac users enable Stage Manager from Control Center, the current window that they are working in is displayed prominently in the center, while other windows appear on the left so they can seamlessly switch between tasks. Users can also create groups of windows or apps when working on specific tasks or projects. Additionally, Stage Manager also works with macOS windowing tools including Mission Control and Spaces.

— Passkeys arrive in Safari: With this feature users create a passkey, which is a unique digital key that is used in place of passwords, users can sign in securely using Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification. Passkeys are securely synced with end-to-end encryption using iCloud Keychain so they are available across Apple devices including Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Passkeys also work across apps and the web, and users can even sign into websites or apps on non-Apple devices using their iPhone.

— Schedule emails in Mail: Apple says that the update to Mail enables users to schedule messages, cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox. Users can also add rich links for better content previews. Additionally, Apple said that Mail can also detect if items such as an attachment or cc’d recipient is missing and remind the sender to add them. Users can even set reminders to come back to a message later and get automatic suggestions to follow up on emails when they are waiting on a response.

— Smarter Messages: Users will be able to edit or undo a recently sent message, recover accidentally deleted messages, or even mark a message as unread if they are unable to respond in the moment.

— iCloud Shared Photo Library: This feature will enable users to create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members. Apple says that users will receive intelligent suggestions to share photo moments that include participants in the library and any other people they choose. User can also add, delete, edit, or favorite the shared photos and videos, which will appear in each user’s Memories and Featured Photos.

— Smarter Spotlight: Users can use Spotlight to find images in their photo library, on the web, and across the system in apps like Messages and Notes. They can even search for their photos by location, people, scenes, or objects, and Live Text lets them search by text inside images. Spotlight also includes rich results for categories for artists, movies, actors, TV shows, businesses, and sports.