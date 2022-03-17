comscore Meta removes Ukrainian President Zelensky deepfake video: What is a deep fake, what’s it used for?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Meta removes Ukrainian President Zelensky deepfake video: What are deepfakes, what are they used for?
News

Meta removes Ukrainian President Zelensky deepfake video: What are deepfakes, what are they used for?

Features

Facebook has confirmed that it has removed a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Zelensky asking people to lay down arms. Here we explain what are deepfake video, why have they been banned and what are they used for.

Deepfake

Image: Twitter

Facebook’s parent company Meta has confirmed that it removed a deepfake video of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking Ukrainians to ‘lay down arms’ in the weeks-old war against Russia. Also Read - Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype

The deepfake video of President Zelensky was first broadcasted by a Ukrainian news site called ‘Ukraine 24’ after an alleged hack. The deepfake video shows President Zelenksy speaking behind a podium declaring that his country had decided to return Donbas to Russia. It also asked the Ukrainian ‘defenders’ to lay down their arms and return to their homes. Also Read - Google rolled out air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine: Check details

In the deepfake video seen by Motherboard’s Vice, Zelensky says, “…I advise you to lay down your arms and return to your families. You should not die in this war. I advise you to live, and I’m going to do the same.” Also Read - How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

The video doesn’t look doctored but there are telltale signs that point out that the video isn’t what it appears to be. As noted by The Verge, the video shows Zelensky’s head being more pixelated than his surrounding body. Additionally, his voice in the video seems to be much deeper than his real voice.

Confirming the news, Meta’s head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said, “Earlier today, our teams identified and removed a deepfake video claiming to show President Zelensky issuing a statement he never did. It appeared on a reportedly compromised website and then started showing across the internet.”

“We’ve quickly reviewed and removed this video for violating our policy against misleading manipulated media, and notified our peers at other platforms,” he added in another tweet.

After the video started circulating on social media, President Zelensky posted a video on Instagram debunking the video. “As for the latest childish provocation with advice to lay down arms, I only advise that the troops of the Russian Federation lay down their arms and return home…We are at home and defending Ukraine,” he said in the post.

What are deepfakes?

The term ‘deepfake’ is a combination of two words – deep learning and fake. Now, deep learning is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that uses large data sets to train itself to solve a problem. In case of deepfakes, scamsters are using AI to create real-looking fake videos by swapping faces in a video.

There are ample examples of deepfakes available on the internet today. Remember the video where Jon Snow apologises for Game of Thrones’ disappointing ending or the video wherein Facebook-founder Mark Zuckerberg brags about having control of billions of people’s stolen data? If you have seen these videos, you have seen a deepfake.

Are deepfakes only videos?

No, not all deepfakes are videos. Deepfake technology can be used for making anything from voice clones to creating photos of people from scratch. Deepfake audios are also used for making deepfake videos more convincing.

How are deepfakes created?

Making a deepfake video isn’t easy. It involves a few steps and a large data set to make a face-swap video that looks real. First, a creator will have to train an AI with hours of video footage of the two people whose faces they want to swap. This will help the AI to understand what the people whose faces the creator aims to swap look like from every angle and under various lighting conditions. Once the AI has been trained, it will find similarities in the two faces and compress the image at the same time. Then a second AI algorithm will be taught to recover the compressed images.

As The Guardian explains it, for making a deepfake video or swapping faces in a video, the creator needs to feed the encoded images of the person whose video needs to be created will be fed in the decoder of the second person, whose video has been recorded for replacement. Since there is a difference between the two videos, the AI will reconstruct the face of the second person with a face that resembles the first person. This process is repeated on every frame of the video and so the end result looks real.

Another technique that creators use to create deepfakes is called generative adversarial network or GAN. In this, two AIs compete with each other. It has two elements – generator and discriminator and the idea is to train the generator AI by making the discriminator AI give its feedback. Overtime both the generator and discriminator improve and in the end, the generator ends up creating realistic images. This technique is used for creating images from scratch. However, they require a bigger data set and take longer to generate images. IEEE Spectrum notes that they are good for synthesising images but not videos.

What are deepfakes used for?

Deepfakes have already been used in the film-making industry. It has been used for inserting Harrison Ford’s young face onto Han Solo’s face in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Princess Leia in Rogue One. But it can also be used for scamming people and mis-represent politicians. In 2018, a Belgian political party released a video of Donald Trump calling on Belgium to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Trump never gave that speech – it was a deepfake.

In the same year, Jordan Peele collaborated with Buzzfeed to create a deepfake of the former US President Barack Obama in Peele’s voice to raise awareness about deepfakes.

While these are relatively harmless usages, deepfakes such as the one of the Ukrainian President Zelenksy can topple governments and cause wars.

How to spot deepfakes?

Poor-quality deepfakes are easier to spot. Unnatural blinking, bad lip-synching, problems with hair, skin or face or blurring along the line where the image was patched are some of the ways of spotting a deepfake.

Besides this, tech companies such as Meta, Microsoft, Google and Twitter are also using AI-based algorithms for spotting deepfakes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Photo Gallery
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Photo Gallery

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

How To

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Features

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?
Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype

Apps

Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype
Google rolled out air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine: Check details

News

Google rolled out air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine: Check details
How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Features

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war
Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

Opinions

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

हिंदी समाचार

वनपल्स का सस्ता फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कई फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G और Galaxy A53 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कई धांसू फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लैस

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी ऐप स्टोर से हटाए गए करीब 7000 एप्पल ऐप्स, लिस्ट में Coca-Cola, WWE और Trivago जैसे ऐप्स शामिल

सैमसंग ने भारत में 6 शानदार लैपटॉप किए पेश, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo A76 और Oppo A96 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

News

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
How To
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Apps

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers