comscore Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: What is better?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: Has Realme beaten Xiaomi to its own game?
News

Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: Has Realme beaten Xiaomi to its own game?

Features

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is in direct line of fire from the Realme X7 Max. Does the cheaper Realme make the Mi 11X irrelevant? We find out.

Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max is Realme’s second attempt at a 2021 flagship and it has got it all right this time. The price is reasonable, the specifications are latest, and the value is great. In fact, the Realme X7 Max left us mighty impressed in our review as it checks the boxes Indians seek in a sub-Rs 30,000 price. Most importantly, it challenges the Xiaomi Mi 11X at its own game. Also Read - Xiaomi's new 200W fast charging tech will fully charge phones in just 8 minutes

The Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,999 and has been our favourite in this segment since its launch. The inclusion of a Snapdragon 870 chip and a good display were the main factors it appeals highly. That said, the Realme X7 Max is cheaper by some margin and it manages to do all the same things. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G launched in India: Take a closer look at this Dimensity 1200 smartphone

Since we have reviewed both the phones, it would be criminal to not pit these against each other. Realme or Xiaomi, which one trumps the sub-Rs 30,000 segment? Also Read - Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max

Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max

Design

Design is subjective and in a comparison involving Realme and Xiaomi, it becomes difficult fo the consumer. The Mi 11X goes for a modern take on its premium image, with a design inspired from the Mi 11 flagship. The “squircle” camera hump with large lens design is surely eye-catchy upon a glossy rear. The front is dominated by an edge-to-edge display, with the camera cutout prominently sitting in the center.

Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max goes for a tried and tested design, one that has been done umpteen times. While the design is boring, it is the tasteful paintjob that gives it an identity. The matte colours and finish intersected by a glossy strip running down the camera hump is new and look fresh.

While both of them are equally attractive, note that the Mi 11X uses a glass rear while the Realme X7 Max has a unibody plastic construction. The build quality is top-notch on both the phones.

Display

MI 11X, miui 13,

Both phones use an AMOLED display with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. That said, the Mi 11X gets a bigger 6.67-inch canvas whereas the Realme’s display measures slightly smaller at 6.4-inches. Realme uses Dragontail glass protection while Xiaomi offers Gorilla Glass 5. The Mi 11X also offers HDR10+ and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness; the Realme maxes out at 1000 nits and misses out on HDR10 ratings. This difference shows while using the phones, as the Mi 11X look livelier.

Taking everything into consideration, the Mi 11X has a superior display.

Performance

This is where it all changes. The Mi 11X’s Snapdragon 870 and the Realme’s Dimensity 1200 are neck-n-neck in terms of raw performance, with the former taking slight leads in synthetic benchmark. In real world, the performance couldn’t be more similar between these two.

The Mi 11X gets to run on the MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and those of you familiar with MIUI know what’s what. The user experience is smooth overall but Xiaomi’s interface is often found difficult to grasp for newcomers. Plus, MIUI wants to pull users into its own ecosystem with the GetApps app store, theme stores and more. Gaming performance on the Snapdragon 870 is impressive but unlike the Snapdragon 888, graphics-intensive games often drop frames after a while. The phone supports 5G but it only gets two 5G bands.

Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max runs on RealmeUI 2.0 based on Android 11. The user interface is neatly laid out and easy to grasp, despite several pre-installed first and third party apps. RealmeUI also offers customization but the tweaking is limited in comparison to MIUI. Gaming performance on the Dimensity 1200 is as good as the Snapdragon 870 as it can play high-end games like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9 in the best of ways. There’s 5G support too but you get nine 5G bands as well as Dual SIM dual 5G on both slots.

Cameras

With the Mi 11X, Xiaomi offers a restricted camera setup, i.e., a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The Realme X7 Max gets a similar setup too, i.e, a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Xiaomi mi 11x

While none of these are meant for photography enthusiasts, it is the Mi 11X that does it slightly better than the Realme X7 Max. The camera is tuned well to appeal to Indian users more and the macro camera is more useful than the one on the Realme X7 Max. That’s not to say that the Readme’s cameras are bad but it is Xiaomi who makes the most out of the given setup. The X7 Max’s main camera output in good lighting is likeable.

Battery

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Price in India, Mi 11X Specifications, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi QLED TV 75 Price in India, Mi QLED TV 75 Specifications, Xiaomi

Both phones have similar battery capacities – 4500mAh on the Realme and 4520mAh on the Xiaomi. In daily use, both of these easily last a day and then some. If you play games on an average of an hour a day, both of these phones will need a top-up by night.

The Mi 11X relies on a 33W wired fast charger that takes up to an hour for a full recharge. The Realme X7 Max does better with its 50W fast charger that tops the battery in almost 40 minutes.

Prices

Realme X7 Max

This is where the Realme takes a massive leap. The base version of the X7 Max is priced at Rs 26,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. That’s cheaper than the base Mi 11X by Rs 3,000, which itself offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM variant of the Realme X7 Max costs Rs 29,999 — the same as the base version of the Mi 11X.

Verdict

Let’s sum up all the pros and cons of both these smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

– Slightly faster Snapdragon 870 chip

– Better camera performance

– Better display

– Premium glass design

Realme X7 Max

– Dimensity 1200 as fast as Snapdragon 870 in real world

– Faster charging

– Superior ergonomics

– Better value

– More 5G bands support, dual SIM 5G

Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max

While both of these are equally capable, it is the Realme X7 Max that comes across as a superior choice right now in June 2021. Not only is it cheaper by Rs 3,000, but the performance and the overall package also impart a premium midrange smartphone experience. It is also secured with better 5G support.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is pricier but you still can’t find faults with its reliable Snapdragon 870 performance and superior camera output. However, in a world where the Realme X7 Max exists, the Xiaomi Mi 11X doesn’t make sense as a Rs 3,000 expensive option. Xiaomi needs to revise the price in order to make the phone more competitive.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: What is better?
Features
Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: What is better?
Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in June 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in June 2021

Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in June 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Mi 10i, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in June 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Mi 10i, more

iQOO Z3 India launch date revealed: Here's when it is arriving

News

iQOO Z3 India launch date revealed: Here's when it is arriving

Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display

News

Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design teased, Amazon quiz reveals RAM, storage and colours

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design teased, Amazon quiz reveals RAM, storage and colours

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO Z3 India launch date revealed: Here's when it is arriving

Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display

iPhone 13 OLED display made by Samsung, LG hit production

Xiaomi introduces tech to fully charge your phone in just 8 minutes

Amazon Prime subscription plans get cheaper in India: Check new prices, how to avail the offer

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: What is better?

Looking to join Netflix? Here's which plan is right for you

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: What is better?

Features

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: What is better?
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

POCO X3 GT की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, मिलेगा 64MP का ट्रिपल कैमरा

Twitter पर ब्लू टिक पाने के लिए अब नहीं कर सकते आवेदन, एक बार फिर रुका प्रोसेस

Google Photos की अनलिमिटेड फ्री स्टोरेज सर्विस आज से खत्म, इसकी जगह कर सकते हैं इन बेस्ट सर्विस का उपयोग

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 37: कैसे पा सकते हैं फ्री फायर Elite Pass, जानिए तरीका

Amazon Prime Membership का जबरदस्त ऑफर, आधी कीमत पर मिलेगी मेंबरशिप

Latest Videos

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

News

iQOO Z3 India launch date revealed: Here's when it is arriving
News
iQOO Z3 India launch date revealed: Here's when it is arriving
Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display

News

Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display
iPhone 13 OLED display made by Samsung, LG hit production

News

iPhone 13 OLED display made by Samsung, LG hit production
Xiaomi introduces tech to fully charge your phone in just 8 minutes

News

Xiaomi introduces tech to fully charge your phone in just 8 minutes
Amazon Prime subscription plans get cheaper in India: Check new prices, how to avail the offer

News

Amazon Prime subscription plans get cheaper in India: Check new prices, how to avail the offer

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers