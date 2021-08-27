Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

Mi Bands are arguably the most popular fitness bands currently sold in the Indian market. With that said, many have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the Mi Band 6 in the Indian market and now it is finally here. Xiaomi during its Smarter Living 2022 event launched the Mi Band 6 in India priced at Rs 3,499. This is a much higher price point than its predecessors, which makes us think about what’s new. I have been using the Mi Band 6 for the past few hours and will be providing you with my first impressions of the device here. Also Read - Deal of the day: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 108MP camera gets up to Rs 2,500 discount

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Price in India

Mi Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be made available only with a black band. The company will offer multiple band colour options including Orange, Light Green, Maroon and Blue, which you will be required to purchase separately.

If you have any earlier versions of the Mi band you will also be eligible to get a Rs 500 discount on the new Mi Band 6. Moreover, if you have bands of the Mi Band 5, they will fit perfectly on the new Mi Band 6.

Design

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 looks very similar to its predecessor, the Mi Band 5. The major difference being the display, which unlike the Mi Band 5’s rectangular display is a 1.56-inch capsule-shaped AMOLED display with black bezels. On top of the display, there is tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

The Mi Band 6 is lightweight and after a point, I forget that I was wearing it. The silicone material of the band also seems to be of good quality and does not irritate the skin. The device comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating, which I will be testing out and providing you with feedback in my review.

The device does not feature any buttons and all interactions are touch-based. On the bottom, the band features the charging pins and sensors for heart rate and SpO2 tracking. Overall, the Mi Band 6 looks sleek and feels quite solid in hand.

Display

Mi Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, which I found to be quite vibrant and crisp. The colours look bright and sharp, and the display is easily visible outdoors. The screen is also pretty responsive to touch. There are no buttons on the device to navigate the UI, and using it is pretty straightforward. You will have no difficulties in getting the hang of it if you have used any previous Mi Bands. Even if you have not used any of the earlier bands, it is pretty easy to learn.

Performance

Mi Band 6 comes with features like step tracking, distance tracking, SpO2 tracking, 30 exercise modes, breathing quality tracking, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and a Personal Activity Intelligence index to name a few. The Band does not come with a built-in GPS and is required to pair with your smartphone in order to track routes.

While we have not been able to rigorously test out the fitness band yet, we will be doing so in the next few days and will be showing you the results in our full review. In the meanwhile, I did go out for a walk, and the band seems to have calculated the number of steps accurately.

Battery, App

The Mi Band 6 is backed by a 125mAh battery, which the company claims can offer up to 14 days of standby time and can be charged fully within under two hours. While I have not been able to test these claims, I will be putting the band through its paces over the next few days and will be giving you the details in my review.

It uses Bluetooth 5 to connect to your phone via the Mi Fit app, Xiaomi Wear app and Strava. The app is pretty simple to use and you can change the watch face, add or subtract features and much more using it.

Initial impressions

Mi Band 6 at Rs 3,499 might be the most expensive Mi Band yet, but the sheer amount of features it brings is something that I would not have a problem paying the price for. During my initial usage, I have grown to like the device a lot and will be putting it through its paces in the next few days. The build quality of the device, its looks and the long list of features are impressive and this would be the fitness band to beat in 2021.