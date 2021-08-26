comscore Mi Band 6 vs Mi Band 5: Which affordable band should you buy?
Mi Band 6 vs Mi Band 5: Which one should you buy?

The new Mi Band 6 offers SpO2 sensor, a host of watch faces, and workout modes at a price of Rs 3,499, here's how it compares with the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 6 price in india

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event: Mi Smart Band 6 has finally set foot in the Indian wearable market. Xiaomi has followed the aggressive pricing strategy much like the previous iterations and has offered the Mi Band 6 at an affordable price of Rs 3,499. Also Read - Own a Mi Band? You can get Mi Band 6 for a cheaper price of Rs 2,999

The highlights of the new Mi smart band include- an AMOLED touch display, SpO2 sensor, up to 14 days battery backup, and over 80 customisable faces. Compared to the predecessor Mi Band 5, the Mi Band 6 bags a few noticeable upgrades, but it is worth spending an extra Rs 1,000. Here is a comparison of the new Mi Band with its predecessor. The comparison is strictly based on the preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launches at an affordable price of Rs 3,499: When can you buy it?

Mi Smart Band 6 vs Mi Band 5: Price in India

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India has been set at Rs 3,499. Those owning a Xiaomi Mi Band are eligible to get a Rs 500 discount on the new Mi Band which brings down the price to Rs 2,999. As for the Mi Band 5, it is available for a price of Rs 2,499. The Mi Band 6 will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from August 30. Also Read - Mi Band 6, Mi Notebooks, Mi TV 5X, Mi security camera, and more to be launched in India today

Mi Smart Band 6 vs Mi Band 5: Specifications, features

Design– The Mi Smart Band 6 and Mi Band 5 look quite identical. The size and weight are nearly the same hence you can easily swap the strap of the old band with the new one. Much like the Mi Band 5, it features a capsule-shaped plastic frame and tempered glass on top.

Display– The notable upgrade on the Mi Band 6 is its display. It gets a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 152 x 486 pixels. Meanwhile, the Mi Band 5 came with a slightly small 1-inch edge-to-edge display with the same pixel density of 326 ppi.

Xiaomi Mi band 6

Fitness features– Mi Band 6 sport 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep-tracking, built-in sensors to track a total of 30 different workouts like indoor training, professional sports, Zumba, among others. The band also has 6 auto-detection fitness tracking modes.

A new add-on is a SpO2 sensor (blood oxygen levels saturation). The band offers a female health-tracking feature as well. While the new band was launched with 130 watch faces in China, users in India will only get around 80 customisable band faces at the moment.

As for the Mi Band 5, it bundled 11 sport modes. The band can track sleeping patterns, heart rate and has women’s health mode. The Mi Band 5 band supports 100 watch faces. Both the fitness bands from Xiaomi offer notification alerts and enable music control, camera remote shutter.

Mi Band 6, Mi Band 6 price in India, Mi Band 6 Mi Band 5 price, Mi Band 5, affordable fitness trackers, Wearables, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Band, Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Xiaomi Mi Band 6, Mi

Battery– Mi Smart Band 6 is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. As for the Mi Band 5, the non-NFC variant is cited to deliver up to 20 days of backup on a single charge.

Mi Smart Band 6 vs Mi Band 5: Which one to buy?

If one is to compare the spec-sheet, the Mi Band 6 doesn’t have any drastic changes as compared to the previous model. If you are looking for a bigger AMOLED panel, added workout modes, and Spo2 sensor (that has been the trendsetter lately), then you can pick the Mi Band 6. However, if you want to save some extra bucks and can do away with the basic fitness features, then Mi Band 5 would be the right pick.

Published Date: August 26, 2021 6:24 PM IST
Updated Date: August 26, 2021 6:29 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 26, 2021 6:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 26, 2021 6:29 PM IST

