 Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

OnePlus is relatively new when it comes to the wearable segment. In contrast, it’s neighbour Xiaomi has a wide range of wearable collection- especially the Mi Band line is quite popular in the fitness tracker market, courtesy of the features the smart bands offer or the affordable price. Although Xiaomi is new in the smartwatch world too. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition now available in India, priced at Rs 19,999

Till date, the Chinese brand has just two offerings in its wearable portfolio- the onePlus Band, and the new OnePlus Watch. In contrast, it’s neighbour Xiaomi’s wearables- especially the Mi Band line are quite popular in the fitness tracker market, courtesy of the features the smart bands offer or the affordable price. Although Xiaomi is new in the smartwatch world too. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active review: A sporty smartwatch on a budget

The company launched a few wearables but it was specific to the home turf. Mi Watch Revolve Active, the new entrant in Xiaomi India’s wearable catalog made its debut last month. Not so surprising, the new Mi Watch’s main attraction is its price point. The wearable bags oodles of features, but is it better than the OnePlus Watch. Here’s a comparison of the OnePlus Watch with the new Mi Watch Revolve Active. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active: A budget OnePlus Watch alternative?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one to buy

Design

Both Mi Watch Revolve Active and OnePlus Watch feature simplistic designs with round-shaped dials and two tangible keys on the right edge of the frame. But unlike the keys on the OnePlus Watch body that sit flush with the body, the physical buttons on the Mi Watch are protruded.

The OnePlus Watch is nestled in a steel case, while the Mi Watch Revolve Active is encased in a plastic body. While the OnePlus Watch offers a premium look, it’s quite heavy and the 46mm dial size is quite big for smaller wrists. The dial size of the Mi Watch is no small either, but the build quality is solid, and the lightweight makes it comfortable to wear for extended hours.

Display

Both OnePlus Watch and Mi Watch Revolve Active share equal points in this segment. The wearables sport a 1.39-inch colour AMOLED panel which is bright and vibrant and offers a delightful viewing experience.

Smart features

Much like any smartwatch both the OnePlus Watch and Mi Revolve Watch Active offer the basic set of smart features- from heart rate to blood oxygen saturation monitor. While these sensors are not meant to be used for medical purposes, both the wearables fail to deliver accurate readings. Both OnePlus and Mi Watch run their proprietary OS.

The custom apps for these wearables offer plenty of watch faces, and you can get a comprehensive analysis of the activities. However, both the smartwatches have their own set of problems, for instance, the interface (both on Mi and OnePlus Watch) gives you a read-only option, you can neither reply via the watch nor read the entire text on the display. Moreover, the wearables don’t have support for third-party apps. However, the Mi Watch Revolve Active takes an edge over its expensive contender with the Alexa voice assistant support.

Performance

During the OnePlus Watch launch, OnePlus said to have included 110 fitness modes, although the watch had just 15 workout modes onboard, and the rest will be available with upcoming software updates. Meanwhile, the Mi Watch Revolve Active bundles 117 different sports profiles.

Further, what makes the Mi Watch a good value proposition is the built-in GPS that accurately tracks some of the outdoor activities. The OnePlus Watch no doubt tracks a number of different physical activities too. But a built-in GPS and an affordable price tag make it a sweet deal. Another advantage of the Mi Watch is the sleep tracking feature that tracks your sleep and displays an easy-to-read graph in the Wear app. On the contrary, the OnePlus Watch sleep tracking is quite futile and the bulbous dimensions just make it question whether to compromise sleep for sleep tracking.

Battery life

In terms of backup, the Mi Watch Revolve Active takes a step ahead of the OnePlus Watch. While the OnePlus Watch could last for six days, the latter could survive over a week with all the fitness and sleep tracking activities. The only advantage the OnePlus wearable has over its competitor is the Warp Charge 65 adapter that can charge up the gadget to 100 percent in less than an hour.

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Pros & Cons

Mi Watch Revolve Active

Pros- Lightweight, Vibrant display, Alexa Voice assistant, a bunch of health tracking features, Long last battery

Cons – Heart rate monitoring, No support for third-party apps, Limited smart features

OnePlus Watch

Pros- Design, Vibrant display, Reliable health monitoring feature

Cons- No support for third-party apps, half-baked software, battery life

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

The OnePlus Watch no doubt has an aesthetic appeal and features some of the nicer hardware, but its lackluster software experience takes away the core points especially if you compare it with the price. Both the wearables have their own set of limitations which we expect to get fixed in future software updates. However, the Mi Watch Revolve Active wins over the OnePlus Watch with its solid feature set, good battery backup, built-in voice assistant, and above all the affordable price tag. If you are looking for a good smartwatch at a decent price, the Mi Watch won’t disappoint you. But those OnePlus fans who can compromise with the half-baked software and continue to be a part of the OnePlus ecosystem can pick the OnePlus Watch (at their own risk!).