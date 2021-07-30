comscore Micromax In 2b First Impressions: A decent desi phone at budget
  • Home
  • Features
  • Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget
News

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Features

Micromax has launched the successor to the In 1b dubbed the Micromax In 2b in India today. We used the budget phone for a few hours and here’s our first impressions.

micromax in 2b first impressions

Micromax In 2b first impressions: Amid all the anti-China sentiments that poured in last year after the Galwan Valley episode, Micromax was among the few Indian phone manufacturers that used the opportunity to get back to action, again. The smartphone manufacturer announced three ‘non-Chinese’ smartphones last year including the Micromax In 1b, the Micromax In 1 and the Micromax In Note 1. Taking another step forward, Micromax has launched the successor to the In 1b phone dubbed the Micromax In 2b in India today at a price starting at Rs 7,999. Also Read - Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

The newly released Micromax In 2b comes with few upgrades in terms of specifications as well as the design. With the smartphone, the Indian phone maker aims to take on the likes of some of the popular devices available in the price segment including the Redmi 9, the Samsung Galax F02, the Realme C11, among others. Also Read - Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

Design and display

The Micromax In 2b looks pretty decent for the price it charges. The one that we have in for review is the Blue colour option. Micromax offers the In 2b in two more colours including Black and Green. Also Read - Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Micromax In 2b

Micromax In 2b sports a clean design on both front as well as back side. On the rear panel, the phone includes a rectangular camera module with two image sensors coupled with a LED flash. Unlike most phones these days, the camera design on this one doesn’t look clumsy at all and sits on extreme left corner. The back panel also includes the circular fingerprint sensor and at the bottom there’s the Micromax logo engraved next to speaker grills.

In terms of design, I have the same to say about the front panel as well. The smartphone includes a waterdrop notch that fits in the selfie camera sensor. The three side bezels are relatively slimmer when compared to other phones at the price segment with a significantly thicker chin.

One of the best things about the phone is that, despite packing a massive 5000mAh battery, the Micromax In 2b feels pretty lightweight in the hands. The phone is extremely comfortable to use with one hand. It is of the perfect size in my opinion and the weight is also very well balanced.

micromax in 2b

Micromax In 2b offers a big 6.52-inch HD+ display, which gets pretty bright indoors but not so much in outdoors. The phone also offers pretty decent viewing experience for the price tag. I will have more to say about the multimedia performance and whether the phone is good for watching videos and movies in the full review next week. So, stay tuned for that.

Performance and camera

One of the best things about the Micromax In 2b smartphone is the stock Android experience it offers. The phone, unlike its predecessor, runs on full-fledged Android 11 software. More like Pixel, Nokia and Motorola phones, Micromax In 2b doesn’t offer bloatware or any kind of pre-loaded unwanted third-party applications. Also, there are no ads. This is surely rare to find in a phone so affordably priced. This phone from Micromax is definitely going to stand out in terms of software and user experience.

micromax in 2b

I am yet to thoroughly test the In 2b and will have more to talk about the performance, camera and battery in the full review next week. In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 2b offers a dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera system at the rear panel and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by UNISOC T610 processor paired with up 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The base model of the phones comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

First impressions

Overall, as for the first impressions, the Micromax In 2b looks pretty good on paper and as well as in the first look. The smartphone looks good for the price point and offers a stock Android experience, which is surely going to be the highlighting factor of this one. I will have more to share about the Micromax In 2b’s battery, camera, display and hardware performance in the full review soon. Stay tuned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2021 12:59 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Micromax In 2b

Micromax In 2b

8999

Android 11
Unisoc T610 SoC
13MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet
How To
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro with 108MP camera, OLED display launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro with 108MP camera, OLED display launched: Price, specs

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Features

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs job application sold for over Rs 2.5 crore

Facebook is finally bringing 'smart glasses' in collaboration with Ray-Ban

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Features

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget
Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs
Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Mobiles

Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date
Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch

Mobiles

Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

CBSE 12th Result 2021: DigiLocker, Umang App और SMS समेत रिजल्ट देखने के कई तरीके यहां जानें

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro लॉन्च, मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा समेत दमदार फीचर्स

Infinix X1 40 इंच का Android Smart TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire में इन 5 तरीकों से ऐसे पाएं फ्री Gun Skins, फिर आप बन जाएंगे गेम-मास्टर

Micromax In 2b फोन 5000mAh बैटरी और दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च, गेम खेलते समय नहीं होगा हैंग

Latest Videos

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account
Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Features

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)
How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status
OnePlus Nord 2 first look

Hands On

OnePlus Nord 2 first look

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
News
Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

News

OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs job application sold for over Rs 2.5 crore

News

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs job application sold for over Rs 2.5 crore
Facebook is finally bringing 'smart glasses' in collaboration with Ray-Ban

News

Facebook is finally bringing 'smart glasses' in collaboration with Ray-Ban

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Best Sellers