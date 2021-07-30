Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Micromax In 2b first impressions: Amid all the anti-China sentiments that poured in last year after the Galwan Valley episode, Micromax was among the few Indian phone manufacturers that used the opportunity to get back to action, again. The smartphone manufacturer announced three ‘non-Chinese’ smartphones last year including the Micromax In 1b, the Micromax In 1 and the Micromax In Note 1. Taking another step forward, Micromax has launched the successor to the In 1b phone dubbed the Micromax In 2b in India today at a price starting at Rs 7,999. Also Read - Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

The newly released Micromax In 2b comes with few upgrades in terms of specifications as well as the design. With the smartphone, the Indian phone maker aims to take on the likes of some of the popular devices available in the price segment including the Redmi 9, the Samsung Galax F02, the Realme C11, among others. Also Read - Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

Design and display

The Micromax In 2b looks pretty decent for the price it charges. The one that we have in for review is the Blue colour option. Micromax offers the In 2b in two more colours including Black and Green. Also Read - Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Micromax In 2b sports a clean design on both front as well as back side. On the rear panel, the phone includes a rectangular camera module with two image sensors coupled with a LED flash. Unlike most phones these days, the camera design on this one doesn’t look clumsy at all and sits on extreme left corner. The back panel also includes the circular fingerprint sensor and at the bottom there’s the Micromax logo engraved next to speaker grills.

In terms of design, I have the same to say about the front panel as well. The smartphone includes a waterdrop notch that fits in the selfie camera sensor. The three side bezels are relatively slimmer when compared to other phones at the price segment with a significantly thicker chin.

One of the best things about the phone is that, despite packing a massive 5000mAh battery, the Micromax In 2b feels pretty lightweight in the hands. The phone is extremely comfortable to use with one hand. It is of the perfect size in my opinion and the weight is also very well balanced.

Micromax In 2b offers a big 6.52-inch HD+ display, which gets pretty bright indoors but not so much in outdoors. The phone also offers pretty decent viewing experience for the price tag. I will have more to say about the multimedia performance and whether the phone is good for watching videos and movies in the full review next week. So, stay tuned for that.

Performance and camera

One of the best things about the Micromax In 2b smartphone is the stock Android experience it offers. The phone, unlike its predecessor, runs on full-fledged Android 11 software. More like Pixel, Nokia and Motorola phones, Micromax In 2b doesn’t offer bloatware or any kind of pre-loaded unwanted third-party applications. Also, there are no ads. This is surely rare to find in a phone so affordably priced. This phone from Micromax is definitely going to stand out in terms of software and user experience.

I am yet to thoroughly test the In 2b and will have more to talk about the performance, camera and battery in the full review next week. In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 2b offers a dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera system at the rear panel and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by UNISOC T610 processor paired with up 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The base model of the phones comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

First impressions

Overall, as for the first impressions, the Micromax In 2b looks pretty good on paper and as well as in the first look. The smartphone looks good for the price point and offers a stock Android experience, which is surely going to be the highlighting factor of this one. I will have more to share about the Micromax In 2b’s battery, camera, display and hardware performance in the full review soon. Stay tuned.