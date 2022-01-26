comscore Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying
Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives: Moto G31, Infinix Note 11, Realme 9i and more

Alternatives of the newly launched Micromax IN Note 2 include Infinix Note 11, Realme 9i, Moto G31 and Redmi Note 10.

Micromax IN Note 2

Micromax has recently launched the Micromax IN Note 2 in India at a starting price of Rs 13,490. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone will go on sale on January 30 in India. If you are not a big fan of Micromax, here are a few smartphones in the same price bracket as the newly launched Micromax IN Note 2 that you can consider buying. Also Read - Micromax IN Note 2 India launch today, expected to be priced around Rs 10,000

Moto G31

Moto G31

Moto G31

Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh, a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for graphics and up to 6GB RAM. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via the hybrid microSD slot. Also Read - Micromax In Note 2 with 'Dazzling Glass Finish' confirmed to launch on January 25

For photography, the Moto G31 offers a triple camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and quad-pixel technology, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For shooting selfies, and making video calls, Motorola has implemented a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Also Read - Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

The new Moto G-series phone gets its power generated from a big 5,000mAh battery. The handset is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of backup. It comes with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

Moto G31 4GB RAM/64GB storage option is priced at Rs 12,999, and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,999.

Infinix Note 11

Infinix Note 11

Infinix Note 11

Priced at Rs 11,999 in India, Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels. Its touch sampling rate is 180Hz, and its aspect ratio is 20: 9. Also, the display has come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and 64GB of storage with 4GB RAM.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a micro-SD card. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and faces unlock feature and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone runs on XOS 10.0 based on Android 11. The phone’s back has a 50-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel depth, and an AI lens. It has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Realme 9i

Realme 9i

Realme 9i

Realme 9i comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:1:9 aspect ratio, and a hole punch for the front sensor.

The smartphone features a triple camera system that houses a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 image sensor.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 of internal storage. The device comes with expandable storage support of up to 1TB via microSD card.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As for pricing, Realme 9i starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base model and goes up to Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 offers a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that offers 2400 x 1080p resolution. The screen is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 support. The phone offers a 60hz screen refresh rate.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 5,000 mAh battery coupled with a 33W fast charger in the box. On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 offers a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 10 sports a 13-megapixel front shooter.

Redmi Note 10 base variant is priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the high-end model will cost you Rs 15,490.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 1:55 PM IST

