Microsoft Surface event tomorrow: What to expect, how to watch livestream

A lot of people are excited for the launch of Windows 11 next month. However, just a few days shy of that, the company is hosting another event, where it will be launching its new Surface hardware to go with Windows 11. At the event, we expect the company to provide us with a deep dive into all of the products it will be launching in the coming months. Here we will be taking a look at everything we expect Microsoft to launch at its Surface event on September 22. Also Read - Best laptops for students and professionals under Rs 60,000 in India in September

When is the event, how to watch livestream?

Microsoft will be hosting its upcoming Surface event tomorrow, i.e. September 22, at 8:30 PM IST. The company will be livestreaming the event on its official website, which you can access using this link. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Surface Duo 2

One of the most exciting products that we have gotten to see from Microsoft in recent years is the Surface Duo, and now it is time for the second version. We recently saw leaked footage of the upcoming Surface Duo 2, and not much seems to have changed in terms of design. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 for work and studies in India in September

Leaked images of the Surface Duo 2 showcase dual folding displays (5.8-inch each), separated by a hinge. There seems to be a bulky camera protrusion on the back, with three lenses: wide, ultra-wide and telephoto. The inner display also features a selfie camera.

The device will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and will feature a high refresh rate display. It will come with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

Surface Pro 8

It is being rumoured that the company will launch a Surface Pro 8, which will mark as the flagship device to introduce Windows 11, just like the original one was used to launch Windows 8 back in 2012.

The Surface Pro 8 will feature a new design along with a slew of accessories and peripherals specifically made for it. The new laptop will feature a larger display with smaller bezels, and will come with Thunderbolt support. It is expected to be powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core processors.

Surface Book 4

Surface Book 4 will be the company’s mainline flagship laptop. It is also expected to feature a complete redesign, with the company dropping the detachable design in favour of a tethered display. This time along the Surface Book 4 could be a classic convertible featuring a 14-inch display, a larger trackpad, and Nvidia RTX graphics.

It is also being said that the company could also end up changing the name of the laptop to either the “Book4,” “Laptop Pro” or the “Laptop Studio.”

Surface Pro X

Surface Pro X might not get a redesign, however, this time along, it could be made into an always-connected device. It is being said that the device will get a better chipset, a higher refresh rate display and minor upgrades.

Surface Go 3

Surface Go 3 will get a specifications upgrade, with no other design changes expected. It is rumoured to come with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and a higher-end version powered by the Intel Core i3-10100Y processor with LTE.

Other devices

The company is expected to launch a new Surface Pen for the Surface Book 4 with better haptic support. It is also expected to reveal new Signature Type Covers. Reports also suggest that the company could launch an updated Surface Headphones 2 or Surface Earbuds at the event.