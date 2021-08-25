Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more

Microsoft ahead of Gamescom 2021 held its Xbox stream, where it made a slew of announcements regarding their upcoming games and more. The major announcement includes Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to the Xbox Game Pass, updates on the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything announced by Microsoft at its Xbox Gamescom 2021 event. Also Read - Forza Horizon 5 Gamescom reveal: Cover cars, first 8 minutes gameplay, special edition Xbox controller

Forza Horizon 5: Gameplay, cover cars and more

Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X | S controller

To celebrate the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 game, Microsoft has also announced a new colourful new custom controller for the Xbox Series X | S. The controller features a yellow primary colour, with blue and pink accents. It also features black rubberised grips, which have a unique texture. The new controller is priced at $74.99 (approximately Rs 5,567) and will be made available with an exclusive Forza Horizon 5 DLC.

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV will come with a new Hands on History storytelling element, which will feature a series of 28 unlockable videos that take a dive into real-life history and how people lived, fought and ruled in the past. Microsoft showcased one of the videos in which we got to see the trebuchet, a medieval weapon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator will soon be getting the World Update VI, which will include regions from Germany Austria and Switzerland. The company also announced a new aircraft coming to the game, including the VoloCity Air Taxi, Junkers JU-52 as well as the STIHLI National Championship Air Races. Moreover, the Microsoft Flight Simulator will soon be made available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2’s new advanced modification system was showcased during the event, which will allow users to choose their style of gameplay and react to specific situations as they want. The company also revealed new parkour skills and gear (grappling hook, paraglider).

Xbox Series X | S to get Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming will soon be made available on the Xbox Series X | S consoles with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With this, players will be able to join friends faster and be able to try games instantly.

Other announcements