Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update: Minecraft version 1.18 stable snapshots will likely be released next month. But experimental snapshots 3 are out in the wild and bedrock players can try the new features by installing the beta versions.

The sandbox game will get a host of new biomes for the second half of the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. However, Majong has shared a sneak peek of few changes that players will witness in Minecraft's 'environment.' As cited by PCGames, experimental snapshot 3 brings a range of adjustments to Minecraft's upcoming terrain generation to revamp for instance the transition between temperatures are more gradual. Here's what trackers have managed to dig in experimental snapshots 3.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update experimental snapshot 3: Features, changes revealed

The experimental snapshot 3 shows a new stony peaks biome which is a variation of lofty peaks. The lofty peaks were announced earlier and will be added in the 1.18 stable update.

“Snowy slopes and snowcapped peaks no longer place dirt under the snow. Mountains look less dirty now,” Majong mentioned in the official blog post.

Apparently, once the final update has been released players in Minecraft will get to see Meadow (low layer biome), grove (from powdered snow blocks to spruce trees), Snowy Slopes (loads of ice, perfect spot for goats), Snow Capped Peaks (packed ice that is barely affected by the bright light source), besides Lofty Peaks and Snow Capped Peaks. There will be a new blind hostile mob- Warden that will spawn in the dark cave biome and will be accompanied by sculk blocks.

In case you want to try the latest Minecraft experimental snapshot here’s a simple guide to help you out.

How to download the Minecraft experimental snapshot 3 and try the features

Experimental snapshots aren’t directly in the Minecraft launcher as they aren’t stable and users will have to take that extra step to download the new one.

– First up, click on this link to manually download the installed, a ZIP file will be downloaded once you tap it.

-Tap the Start button and then type %appdata%. Press enter to open the user account hidden AppData folder.

– Next up, go to the .minecraft folder and then open the versions folder.

-You will find a different folder inside where you need to create a new folder, then extract the downloaded ZIP file into that folder.

-Head to the Minecraft launcher and select Installations. Check if the modded option is selected and then create a new installation.