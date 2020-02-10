Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

It is impossible to build a smartphone without relying on Google. The search giant is important even for Apple, which builds its own hardware and software. While Apple relies on Google for search, Android makers have an even greater dependence. They need Google for Android, the core operating system and for Google Mobiles Services, which is the suite of Google applications like Gmail, Google Play, Maps and more.

Huawei, the second largest smartphone maker in the world, was placed on the US entity list last year. This stripped Huawei from access to Google Mobile Services. This move is yet to see a meaningful effect on the company’s business, but the road ahead seems difficult. Huawei seems to be growing in its home market, but the company might face headwinds in the Western market. The whole saga around Huawei has forced major tech companies to look for alternatives. It has also forced regulators to take note of Google’s powers in the market. While Huawei is making strides with its own OS called Harmony OS and Huawei Mobile Services as alternative to GMS, others are taking smaller steps. Xiaomi, the leading smartphone maker in the country, is looking to replace Google Keyboard on its mobile devices.

The Chinese smartphone maker has tapped Bobble AI to design this keyboard. The big picture story is simple – tech companies are increasingly looking at ways to not depend on any other company. Apple does not want to depend on Qualcomm for modem or Samsung for OLED display. Huawei does not want to depend on American tech companies for software or components. In fact, a Reuters report said Chinese smartphone makers have joined hands to build an alternative to Play Store. Mint Keyboard can be seen as the first sign of Xiaomi breaking away from Google.

In the face of this heated debate around tech dependence, we caught up with Ankit Prasad, CEO and Founder of Bobble AI. Keyboard is the central element on over two billion Android devices. Prasad says the importance of the keyboard cannot be understated. Gboard, Google’s own keyboard, comes as a default on a number of these devices. In this wide-ranging interview, Prasad spoke about Bobble AI, developing Mint Keyboard for Xiaomi, competing with tech juggernauts and more. Here is an excerpt from the interview, lightly edited for clarity.

Q. What is the target install base for the Mint Keyboard this year?

Prasad: Mint Keyboard is officially the part of MIUI v11.0, and is currently being preloaded in various Xiaomi devices across India. While there are over 85 million active Xiaomi smartphones, we are looking at an install base of around 5 million devices initially. However, the keyboard won’t be limited to only Xiaomi devices. We are determined to create a keyboard that works across India for every Indian.

Q. Mint Keyboard will come as default input method on new devices, and not on existing devices. What is the strategy behind this move?

P: Mint Keyboard is also available for existing Xiaomi devices, it can be downloaded from Google Play by anyone including the non-Xiaomi smartphone users. Existing Xiaomi users are able to discover it through their Mi calendar app on important event dates. We care about user experience and satisfaction, therefore we want the new keyboard adoption to happen voluntarily and not forcefully.

Q. It is clear that you are taking on Google’s Gboard and Microsoft Swiftkey. How do you plan to be different from these tech giants?

P: We understand Indian users and their behavior, keeping in mind that we have developed features that serve their daily needs. We have observed that 90 percent of users prefer to send emojis in 70 percent of their messages. In order to enhance user experience, we have given emojis similar visibility as alphabets. Unlike Gboard and Swiftkey, we have an entire row dedicated to emojis that adapts to the user’s typing style. We also have four modes of autocorrect – light, moderate, strict and turn-off and strict is most formal.

We also give users an option to design the tone of their conversation according to their needs. In the Mint keyboard, there are a number of such differences. My personal favorite is the security themed keyboard, which appears while inputting secure or sensitive information (passwords, credit card information, etc). This feature reinforces the belief that we care about our users’ data security and privacy. This keyboard is primarily designed for MIUI fans, therefore, there are Mi specific content packs pre-bundled in the keyboard.

Q. Can you tell us about the data collected by Mint Keyboard for the personalization of UX?

P: At Mint, we only collect a minimal amount of data needed to improvise user experience. We collect this data only after taking consent of the user. The data collected by us helps in features like word prediction, emoticon prediction, content prediction, and in improving autocorrect. Most of the processing is done on the handset itself, but even when we have to take data to the server for larger processing, we first encrypt and then anonymize it. Such data is kept on the server only for a short period of time.

Q. You said Mint Keyboard offers deeper integration with Mi services. Can you elaborate on that?

P: Mint Keyboard is being deeply integrated with MIUI applications. There are many features which are upfront noticeable, including Mi browser search, available in the keyboard top bar. These integrations are two-way. The Mint keyboard has the potential to provide engagement to various Mi services, and at the same time those Mi services provide our distribution to the larger user base. One example – Mi calendar app showed 2020 New Year stickers that can be downloaded from the Mint keyboard. MIUI fans have always been crazy about themes, it is one of the widely adopted features in Xiaomi devices. The upcoming version of Mint keyboard will involve native theme integration. We are planning to add many more integrations in the future.

Q. What is Xiaomi’s investment in Bobble AI?

P: Given a strong business case and long term synergy, Xiaomi decided to own a minority stake in Bobble. (Xiaomi declined to comment for this story). We welcomed the investment since Xiaomi has always helped its 300+ investee companies grow independently. We are free to work with other OEMs and develop innovative solutions for them.

Q. Can you name other smartphone makers that you are talking about preloading your keyboard?

P: Hopefully, in the near future, we shall be able to share the name of other smartphone makers as well.

Q. Do you see GDPR and actions taken by the European Commission against Google’s business practices favorable to you? Do you have plans to expand your keyboard to those markets?

P: GDPR is a strong law and European commission has set the benchmark for the world. If any company violates any law, be it Google, it is bound to get punished. In fact, the European Commission has been ahead of other geographies in regulating the competitive environment in technologies, and smartphone space. However, Google’s loss in Europe does not favor us since it continues to deploy similar practices in India and other parts of the world. I hope to see CCI, India’s regulating body, take the matter seriously before it gets too late and dangerous for the startup ecosystem. However, we do have the plan to expand in Europe possibly in 2021.

Q. Can you also tell us about your alternative to Google Assistant? When can we expect to see this digital assistant on smartphones?

P: We are building a strong automatic speech recognition engine for India. Our ASR engine will work with Indian languages and will truly understand our diverse accents and dialects. We are building this on top of speech-to-text, one of the core features in the keyboard input method. Along with that, a full-fledged assistant software requires speech to intent prediction as well. We would welcome any OEM willing to work with us for this initiative. People are well aware of the power of voice input, and the massive increase in adoption it has shown in the recent past. We are in advanced stages of conversation and are confident of choosing a partner soon.