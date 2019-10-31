Along with the launch of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones, Xiaomi revealed MIUI 11 custom skin as well. The new skin comes with a bunch of improvements throughout the UI. It also comes with bug fixes and performance enhancements to offer smooth experience. The MIUI 11 rollout has started and devices like Redmi Y3, Redmi K20, and Poco F1 have already started receiving the update. Here is a look at everything that is new with MIUI 11.

MIUI 11 – Top features

Video Wallpaper

Let’s start with video wallpaper feature. The feature allows you to set a video as your home screen or lock screen wallpaper. You can go to the gallery app, select the video, tap on the three dots at the bottom right of the screen, select set as wallpaper. If you want, you can only have the video as a wallpaper, or lock screen, or both.

Dark Mode in MIUI 11

Just like Google, Samsung and Apple, even Xiaomi is offering Dark Mode with MIUI 11. It forces the entire OS to use the dark mode, right from the notifications panel to settings. To enable the dark mode on MIUI 11, you have to go to Settings, Display > Dark mode, and toggle to enable it.

As you can see in the above image, the entire screen is now pitch black in the Settings page. It also forces the dark mode on system applications.

Improved notes app

There’s also a major change in the Notes application. Xiaomi has merged the notes and tasks application into one app so that you can go through them easily. MIUI 11 also offers a feature to record audio notes which is quite helpful. Along with that, you can search for any tasks from the task section, You can also add tasks and mark them as done from this section.

Floating Calculator

The next feature on the list is the floating calculator. When you open the calculator, you will now see a new option at the top left of the screen. It can be used to add the calculator in the floating window. You can now browse through other apps and work on the calculator simultaneously.

The app also lets you calculate age, discounts, taxes, home loan EMIs. You can also calculate GST, convert currency, and split bills among your friends among other things.

File Manager

The File Manager app in MIUI 11 has also been improved. It is now powered by WPS office. All the files are managed and segregated by the application directly. The major improvement comes in the documents section. You now see a clear thumbnail of all files that you have on your device.

You can also quickly preview the files directly from the file manager, without having to install any other app like Google Docs, PDF reader, Spreadsheets, to name a few. Besides previewing, you can also edit files.

MIUI 11: Other features

There are many other features that come as a part of the MIUI 11 update. These include new sounds of nature for alarm ringtones. It can ensure that you start your day fresh, while getting the morning energy boost. There is wireless printing option where you can wirelessly print documents without needing a computer.

Xiaomi has also included a menstrual tracker that allows users to record and tracker the menstruation cycle. In MIUI 11, tt can be found within the calendar app. The feature is only available in Spain, India and Indonesia.

There is also a new gaming mode – Game Toolbox 2.0. It lets you switch between networks, answer calls, block messages, and make screen recordings without interrupting your gaming session.