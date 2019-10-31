comscore MIUI 11 released: Here is a look at some of its top features
  • Home
  • Features
  • MIUI 11 released for Xiaomi smartphones: Here is a look at top features
News

MIUI 11 released for Xiaomi smartphones: Here is a look at top features

Features

The MIUI 11 update brings a bunch of new features such as dark mode, improved Files app and more.

xiaomi miui 11 interface

Along with the launch of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones, Xiaomi revealed MIUI 11 custom skin as well. The new skin comes with a bunch of improvements throughout the UI. It also comes with bug fixes and performance enhancements to offer smooth experience. The MIUI 11 rollout has started and devices like Redmi Y3, Redmi K20, and Poco F1 have already started receiving the update. Here is a look at everything that is new with MIUI 11.

MIUI 11 – Top features

Video Wallpaper

Let’s start with video wallpaper feature. The feature allows you to set a video as your home screen or lock screen wallpaper. You can go to the gallery app, select the video, tap on the three dots at the bottom right of the screen, select set as wallpaper. If you want, you can only have the video as a wallpaper, or lock screen, or both.

Dark Mode in MIUI 11

Just like Google, Samsung and Apple, even Xiaomi is offering Dark Mode with MIUI 11. It forces the entire OS to use the dark mode, right from the notifications panel to settings. To enable the dark mode on MIUI 11, you have to go to Settings, Display > Dark mode, and toggle to enable it.

As you can see in the above image, the entire screen is now pitch black in the Settings page. It also forces the dark mode on system applications.

Improved notes app

There’s also a major change in the Notes application. Xiaomi has merged the notes and tasks application into one app so that you can go through them easily. MIUI 11 also offers a feature to record audio notes which is quite helpful. Along with that, you can search for any tasks from the task section, You can also add tasks and mark them as done from this section.

Floating Calculator

The next feature on the list is the floating calculator. When you open the calculator, you will now see a new option at the top left of the screen. It can be used to add the calculator in the floating window. You can now browse through other apps and work on the calculator simultaneously.

The app also lets you calculate age, discounts, taxes, home loan EMIs. You can also calculate GST, convert currency, and split bills among your friends among other things.

File Manager

The File Manager app in MIUI 11 has also been improved. It is now powered by WPS office. All the files are managed and segregated by the application directly. The major improvement comes in the documents section. You now see a clear thumbnail of all files that you have on your device.

You can also quickly preview the files directly from the file manager, without having to install any other app like Google Docs, PDF reader, Spreadsheets, to name a few. Besides previewing, you can also edit files.

MIUI 11: Other features

There are many other features that come as a part of the MIUI 11 update. These include new sounds of nature for alarm ringtones. It can ensure that you start your day fresh, while getting the morning energy boost. There is wireless printing option where you can wirelessly print documents without needing a computer.

Xiaomi has also included a menstrual tracker that allows users to record and tracker the menstruation cycle. In MIUI 11, tt can be found within the calendar app. The feature is only available in Spain, India and Indonesia.

There is also a new gaming mode – Game Toolbox 2.0. It lets you switch between networks, answer calls, block messages, and make screen recordings without interrupting your gaming session.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 7:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
News
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

Indians binge watch for over 8 hours a week: Report

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019
How to flash MIUI 11 ROM on your Xiaomi smartphone

How To

How to flash MIUI 11 ROM on your Xiaomi smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की 6 नवंबर को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

Samsung smartphones under 10000: ये हैं 10 हजार के अंदर सैमसंग के 10 स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 4K LED टीवी 5 नवंबर को Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme स्मार्टफोन को 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro में होगा 108MP सेंसर वाला पेंटा कैमरा सेटअप, 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
News
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features
Indians binge watch for over 8 hours a week: Report

News

Indians binge watch for over 8 hours a week: Report