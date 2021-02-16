comscore Moto E7 Power 5000 mAh battery phone with octa-core SoC listed on flipkart check launch date price in india specs and more
News

Motorola Moto e7 Power launch in India on February 19: Expected price, specifications

Features

Moto e7 Power with a 5,000mAh battery will launch in India on February 19 on Flipkart. Here's everything you need to know.

moto-e7-power-flipkart

Moto e7 Power has been listed on Flipkart ahead of official launch in India on February 19.

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest budget smartphone in India, the Moto e7 Power on February 19. Ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone has been listed on Flipkart, revealing key specifications and features. Also Read - Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Specs, price, and when will these phones launch in India

Moto e7 Power will likely be exclusive to Flipkart, which has revealed its display, battery, performance and camera information. It is speculated that MNot e7 Power will be priced at around Rs 8,000 and will compete with the likes of Redmi 9i, Poco C3, and Realme C3. We take a look at everything we know about the Motorola e7 Power: Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

Motorola e7 Power launch date in India

Motorola e7 Power will launch at 12 noon in India on Flipkart. “Welcome the #PowerpackedEntertainer #motoe7power that will take you on an entertaining ride with a long-lasting powerful 5000 mAh battery, efficient 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage, immersive 6.5″ HD+ display, and more! Launching on 19th Feb, 12 PM on Flipkart,” Motorola India said in a tweet. Also Read - Motorola to bring Redmi Note 9 Pro competitor in India on February 19

Motorola Moto e7 Power: Price in India, specifications (Expected)

Moto e7 Power price in India is expected to be close to Rs 8,000. Of course, we will have to wait an official announcement to know more on the pricing, though leaks suggest the smartphone will only be available in a single storage configuration with 4GB Of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The battery capacity is said to be among the key features of the Moto e7 Power as it is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery. It could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Motorola Moto e7 Power will pack the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of software, the e7 Power could run Android 10 OS.

Further, it is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera will be a 5-megapixel one. The smartphone will sport a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2021 7:37 PM IST

