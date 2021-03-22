comscore Moto G100 with SD 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?
News

Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

Features

The Moto G100 with its high-end internals could reintroduce the legacy of the Poco F1 from 2018. How will it fare against the Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro?

Moto G100

Image: Moto G100 | Source: Evan Blass via Voice

Ever since the Motorola Edge S launched in China, we have been waiting for the company’s plan regarding its launch in global markets. Starting at approximately Rs 23,000 in China, the Edge S seems to take over from where 2018’s Poco F1 left. A Snapdragon 870 chip managed by a near-stock Android experience is a recipe that smartphone enthusiasts have long waited for. Leaks now confirm that the Edge S is heading to many markets under the Moto G100 moniker. Also Read - Moto G100 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch

The Moto G100 is identical to the Edge S on the surface, complete with its simplistic design and the same clean iteration of Android. This also hints at Motorola either trying to upscale the Moto G lineup, or keeping the Edge series reserved for premium phones. Also Read - Motorola's next mid-ranger, Moto G60 could get 120Hz display, 108MP cameras and more

Whatever name Motorola chooses, the Moto G100 is an important device that could beat the likes of the upcoming Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro. Read on to find out how. Also Read - Moto G30 first sale in India today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price, launch offers

Moto G100: A brief look

The Moto G100 is essentially a Moto G 5G that uses a high-end Snapdragon 870 chip. Leaving the chip apart, this phone is highly midrange everywhere. Be it the plastic unibody design or the same rear camera setup as the Moto G 5G, the Moto G100 isn’t aiming to be an outright flagship device.

-The Snapdragon 870 chip is the main draw for the Moto G100. This chip promises the same levels of performance as the Snapdragon 865 chip and offers 5G connectivity too. Hence, mobile gamers could find no differences in performance when compared to the Snapdragon 888 chip.

-Motorola is sticking to a 90Hz IPS LCD display measuring 6.7-inches on the Moto G100. There’s no AMOLED display here like the Redmi K40 series but the 90Hz refresh should keep animations fairly fast.

-The 5000mAh battery should easily last a day, if previous Motorola phones with 5000mAh batteries are anything to go by. Motorola’s software tuning along with the large capacity should be a boon for gamers. The 20W charging solution though could take its own sweet time to refill, as we saw with the Moto G 5G.

-Motorola’s near-stock Android experience should provide for faster lesser stress on the resources. Hence, performance should be fast on the Moto G100, given our experience with the Moto G 5G.

-Cameras aren’t a strong point in Motorola phones and with the Moto G100, it seems to be an average setup in usage. The 64-megapixel quad-camera system could possibly benefit from the superior ISP system on the Snapdragon 870 but it all depends on Motorola’s tuning.

Moto G100 could be a better choice over Redmi K40

The Redmi K40 from Xiaomi is built adhering to the same formula but it benefits from Xiaomi’s superior pricing strategy. As a result, most buyers seeking a premium experience will be drawn to its glass design, the 120Hz AMOLED display, and the faster 33W charging solution. It runs on MIUI 12, which icing on the cake for feature-seekers. This phone is expected to reach global markets as the Poco F3 and India as the Mi 11X.

Moto G100

Image: Moto G100 | Source: Evan Blass via Voice

In India, however, things could be different with these phones. Both the Moto G100 and Redmi K40 could attract higher prices owing to the manufacturing costs. Moreover, Xiaomi is rumoured to bring the Redmi K40 as the Mi 11X. We all know that Xiaomi’s Mi branded phones can ask for higher prices compared to their Redmi counterparts.

Motorola, on the other, could price the G100 in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. This is likely to put the Moto G100 in the same segment that the Poco F1 started a few years ago. Given Motorola’s aggressive pricing spree in the recent times, it won’t be surprising to see Motorola aim for a sub-Rs 25,000 starting price for the Moto G100.

Additionally, there one major aspect of the Moto G100 that could work in its favour – the software experience. The Xiaomi Mi 11X/Redmi K40/Poco F3 will rely on Xiaomi’s resource-intensive MIUI 12 and that doesn’t find favour with performance seekers, or gamers. In contrast, a near-stock Android experience on the Moto G100 could offer a faster UI experience with minimal-to-no bloatware. Gamers and enthusiasts usually prefer a simpler build of Android over one that’s highly customised (the reason why OnePlus phones are so popular).

Conclusion

Motorola has a good shot at taking over the flagship-killer segment with the Moto G100. The clean Android experience paired with the powerful Snapdragon 870 chip and a well-optimized 5000mAh battery alone make it a tempting choice. It all depends on what pricing strategy does Motorola aims for with the Moto G100. If a sub-Rs 25,000 starting price is chosen, the Moto G100 could beat the Redmi K40/ Mi 11X/ Poco F3 at their own game.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2021 6:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 22, 2021 6:06 PM IST

