Moto G60 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Real-world usage comparison

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max changed our expectations from a sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone in 2021. It proved that you don’t need to spend a fortune for features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, a large battery, and a decent pair of cameras – all wrapped in an attractive body that makes you wonder how is that phone that cheap? Motorola then came up with an answer in the form of the Moto G60. Also Read - [Update] Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19 second wave

Motorola’s attempt at taking on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max involved a phone that almost matched the Redmi in terms of specifications and numbers, and then outdid it with a much lower price. Costing Rs 17,999, the Moto G60 makes the Rs 19,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max seem a lot expensive. Also Read - Xiaomi slowly starts rolling out MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 10 Youth Edition

However, we used and reviewed both the Moto G60 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at BGR India. Hence, we are in a position to tell you what’s what. Read on. Also Read - Best 5 Smart TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

Moto G60 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Design

While both phones embrace all the modern 2021 smartphone design trends, it is the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that stands out with its posh colours and solid build quality. The glass rear panels add to the overall appeal while the unique camera hump design makes it stand out. Even the front has slim and uniformly distributed bezels.

The Moto G60 looks dated in comparison, especially with its chunky display chin. The plastic unibody design does not garner attention on the same levels as Redmi. The build quality leaves a lot to be desired. Moreover, the phone is extremely bulky.

Display

This is where both of these phones hold their own might. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch display gets the AMOLED treatment, complete with 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 colours. Most users will like the saturated colour tones and higher contrasts that this display offers. It can even achieve peak brightness levels of 100 nits. If you watch movies or browse Instagram a lot, go for the Redmi.

The Moto G60 gets a slightly larger 6.8-inch display, relying on the IPS LCD technology. Highlights on this include a 21:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. In daily use, the Moto G60’s display almost matches the colour vibrancy of the AMOLED display on the Redmi. Brightness levels aren’t as high but there’s almost nothing else to complain about it. The 21:9 ratio may leave black bars in some games and videos, which Motorola can fix with a software update.

Performance

Xiaomi and Motorola have stuck to the fairly capable Snapdragon 732G – a chip that provides enough raw performance for basic smartphone needs as well as gaming. It is the software experience that differs on these.

Xiaomi offers its highly customised MIUI 12 experience based on Android 11. MIUI 12 is brimming with features, offering hundreds of customization options and free themes. It is well optimized and in my daily use, I was unable to find faults like lags or longer loading times. That said, there’s a considerable amount of pre-loaded apps as well as Xiaomi’s 1st party apps that could annoy some.

Motorola offers its near-stock Android 11 experience with certain Moto additions. Hence, you get a clean no-nonsense Android experience with tasteful customization tweaks, similar to a Google Pixel 4a. Moto’s Peek Display and Gestures are a handy addition for aiding daily usage. Apart from the Facebook app, there are no pre-loaded apps on the Moto G60. Those seeking a clean experience should check the Moto G60 out.

In terms of performance, both these phones are identical and it depends on you as to how you prefer your Android experience to be served. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers certain bonus features like a stereo speaker setup and a faster touch sampling rate, both of which help with gaming.

Cameras

The Moto G60 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max go neck-n-neck with their cameras but it is the latter that comes out on top. The Redmi uses its 108-megapixel camera to the limit, delivering impressive still photos in all lighting conditions. I found the Redmi’s cameras more reliable on a daily basis, except for saturated color tones at times. The ultra-wide is decent and the macro camera is easily among the best I have seen in a sub-Rs 20,000 phone.

The Moto G60 isn’t bad but it can’t match the Redmi’s image processing and polish. As long as you have daylight, the Moto G60 shoots natural-looking photos with pleasant colours. In cloudy or artificial lighting, the phone struggles with details and noise. The 108MP mode is of no help either. The Night Vision weirdly takes worse photos than the Auto mode in dim lighting.

In terms of selfies, however, I found the Moto G60 taking better images overall when compared to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Moto G60 selfies hold better colour balance and exposures, things where the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max struggles slightly.

Battery

The Moto G60 is undoubtedly the winner here. With its 6000mAh battery and clever OS optimization, the Moto G60 easily last me up to two days on busy days (7 hours of screen-on-time and 2 hours of calls), that too with 120Hz enabled always. This offsets the tortoise-esque 20W charging solution that takes over two hours for a full charge.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with its 5020mAh battery can also last an entire day and then some, but the 120Hz AMOLED display sips through its battery faster. The 33W charging solution, however, is a blessing as it takes close to 90 minutes for a full charge.

Verdict

Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Moto G60 are solid packages for a sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone. Their pros and cons are evenly matches as well. Have a look.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

– Better display with 120Hz AMOLED vibrancy

– Superior build quality and unique design

– Superior rear camera performance (still photos and video)

Moto G60

-Outstanding battery life of 2 days with ease

– Well tuned selfie cameras

– Clean and fuss-free Android experience

– Slightly faster performance

– Lower starting price

Hence, it depends on your requirements. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will appeal to a certain class of people while the Moto G60 will lure a different kind. At the end of the day, both of these will leave a vast majority of users satisfied.

If I had to pick one, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be it, although by a slight margin. The Redmi is better built and has a reliable set of cameras. The Moto G60 would be my pick if stock Android and battery life matter more than anything.