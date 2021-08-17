Motorola Edge 20 series India prices out: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i worry?

After teasing Indian consumers with the Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20 for a few weeks, Motorola has finally revealed the prices. Both phones re-establish Motorola’s presence in the sub-Rs 30,000 space since the long-dead Moto X series. The Edge 20 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus Nord 2 whereas the Edge 20 Fusion lingers towards the OnePlus Nord CE, with prices and specs comparable. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India: Price, specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has two variants, with the base model coming on at Rs 21,499 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The high-end model costs Rs 22,999 offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both the variant will be available in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite. The phone will go on sale from August 27 via Flipkart.

The Edge 20, on the other hand, has only a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing Rs 29,999. You can get this phone in Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl colours. The Edge 20 will go on sale from August 24 via Flipkart.

Edge 20 series prices revealed: What about the competition?

Edge 20 Fusion

With the Edge 20 series, Motorola now has a strong presence in the sub-Rs 30,000 category. The Edge 20 Fusion takes on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE, Xiaomi Mi 10i, and the Realme X7 5G. The Mi 11 Lite is the only 4G phone whereas the others offer 5G connectivity. The Dimensity 800U chip compares to the Snapdragon 750G in terms of raw performance.

The phone is based on the Edge 20 Lite from global markets but India gets an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset instead of the weaker Dimensity 720 chip. The phone runs on MyUX based on Android 11.

The rest of the features remain identical. The Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 5000mAh battery and a 30W fast wired charging solution. The front camera features a 32-megapixel sensor while the rear triple camera setup features a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide/macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Those interested in buying the Mi 10i 5G should definitely check the Edge 20 Fusion, owing to its competitive set of features and Motorola’s near-stock Android experience. For those getting the Nord CE, the Edge 20 Fusion presents with better cameras and superior 5G connectivity.

Edge 20

The Edge 20 compares directly with OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max, Xiaomi Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 5G and Vivo V21 5G. The Snapdragon 778G may lose out to Nord 2’s Dimensity 1200 chip in terms of raw performance, but Motorola offers a highly feature-rich experience.

The more premium Edge 20 offers a higher-end set of features. You get a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch response rate of 576Hz. There’s a Snapdragon 778G chip inside running the show along with Motorola’s MyUX based on Android 11. A 4000mAh battery keeps the phone alive and Motorola has stuffed a 30W fast charger in the box.

The front camera gets the same 32-megapixel sensor as the Fusion but the rear camera gets a different setup. The 108-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultrawide/macro camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

While the Edge 20 may not be as powerful as the Nord 2, Realme X7 Max and Mi 11X, shutterbugs will be getting a more versatile camera setup while the 144Hz display is another superior feature. Compared to the Reno 6 5G and Vivo V21, the Edge 20 is faster, has better overall specs, and has a cleaner user interface.