Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been officially launched in India. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 36,999, which shows that it takes on the likes of smartphones like the OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, among others. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be up for pre-orders from October 3 on Flipkart. Ahead of the release, take a look at which among the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and OnePlus 9R offers better value for money. Here's a specifications comparison between the Motorola and OnePlus smartphones.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Price in India

The Motorola smartphone comes in one model while the OnePlus phone is available in two variants. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes packed with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 36,999. The OnePlus 9R, in comparison, comes packed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The base model of the device with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 39,999 while the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is available at a price of Rs 43,999. The OnePlus smartphone is available for purchase via online and offline stores. The Motorola smartphone is yet to be available and is expected to release during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Display

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Max Vision AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels screen resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 576Hz touch latency. The screen is protected with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, comes packed with a 6.55-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Hardware

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 9R also comes packed with Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The base model of the OnePlus smartphone includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Camera

The Motorola smartphone includes a triple rear camera system while the OnePlus device includes a quad rear camera system. The former includes a 108-megapixel primary lens paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 9R includes a primary 48-megapixel sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel image sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Battery

Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes packed with a 4500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support in the box. The OnePlus 9R also includes a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support in the retail box.