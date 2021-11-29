comscore Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones
  • Home
  • Features
  • Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones
News

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Features

With the Moto G31, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of smartphones such as the Redmi Note 10, the Realme 8i, among others. The Moto G31 offers great value for the money which includes features such as MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel primary sensor, 20W TurboPower fast charging, among others.

moto g31 redmi note 10

Motorola launched the Moto G31 in India today. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the base model that comes packed with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. With the Moto G31, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of smartphones such as the Redmi Note 10, the Realme 8i, among others. Also Read - Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

The Moto G31 offers great value for the money which includes features such as MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel primary sensor, 20W TurboPower fast charging, among others. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Moto G31 starts at a price of Rs 12999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 14,999. It will be available via Flipkart from December 6. Also Read - Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

The smartphone competes well with the Redmi Note 10, which starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The top-end model of the Redmi Note 10 comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage at a price of Rs 15,499.

To vote for other categories click here

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Display

Moto G31 comes packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with hole-punch, screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, a 409ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and more.

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Processor

The Moto G31 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s expandable storage as well, which can expand the storage by up to 1TB using microSD card. The Redmi Note 10, in comparison, comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with Adreno 612, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable storage of up to 512GB.

Redmi Note 10

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

Moto G31 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. The Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Camera

The Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a quad rear camera system paired with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the phone includes a 13-megapixel in-display front camera for selfies and video calls.

In comparison, the Moto G31 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front for selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 13-megapixel image sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 29, 2021 8:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately
Photo Gallery
Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately
Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Photo Gallery

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Mobiles

Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Features

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless

News

Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless

Ather taking its business seriously, commissions the second plant to scale up production electric scooters

News

Ather taking its business seriously, commissions the second plant to scale up production electric scooters

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2021

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Features

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones
Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

Mobiles

Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more
Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

News

Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December

Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आया Resupply Map समेत ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें तरीका

Paytm Wallet Transit Card हुआ लॉन्च :मेट्रो, बस, ATM और शॉपिंग-- हर जगह करेगा काम

फ्री फायर यूजर्स की आज बल्ले-बल्ले, यह रिडीम कोड दिला रहा ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

रिलायंस जियो बना रहा है Jio Tablet और Jio TV, 2022 में कर सकता है लॉन्च

Free Fire में आसानी से जीतनी है क्लोज-रेंज फाइट? इन 5 धांसू गन का करें यूज, रश गेमप्ले के लिए भी हैं जबरदस्त

Latest Videos

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

News

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India
Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out

News

Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out
Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately
Photo Gallery
Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately
Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Photo Gallery

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately
Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Mobiles

Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera
Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless

News

Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2021

News

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers