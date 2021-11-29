Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Motorola launched the Moto G31 in India today. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the base model that comes packed with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. With the Moto G31, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of smartphones such as the Redmi Note 10, the Realme 8i, among others. Also Read - Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

The Moto G31 offers great value for the money which includes features such as MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel primary sensor, 20W TurboPower fast charging, among others. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Moto G31 starts at a price of Rs 12999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 14,999. It will be available via Flipkart from December 6. Also Read - Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

The smartphone competes well with the Redmi Note 10, which starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The top-end model of the Redmi Note 10 comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage at a price of Rs 15,499.

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Display

Moto G31 comes packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with hole-punch, screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, a 409ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and more.

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Processor

The Moto G31 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s expandable storage as well, which can expand the storage by up to 1TB using microSD card. The Redmi Note 10, in comparison, comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with Adreno 612, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable storage of up to 512GB.

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

Moto G31 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. The Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Camera

The Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a quad rear camera system paired with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the phone includes a 13-megapixel in-display front camera for selfies and video calls.

In comparison, the Moto G31 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front for selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 13-megapixel image sensor.