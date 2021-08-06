Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10T: The under Rs 15,000 price segment is an overcrowded space and the latest addition to the segment is from Xiaomi dubbed the Redmi Note 10T. The latest budget smartphone from the house of Redmi offers a bunch of powerful specifications including 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 90hz refresh rate, a massive 5000mAh battery paired with fast charging support, among others. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with stylus to launch alongside Mi Mix 4 next week: Check the date

While the Redmi Note 10T is a powerful smartphone in itself, there are several other competition devices available in the Indian market right now. Some of these competition devices include the Samsung Galaxy M32, the Moto G40 Fusion, the Poco M3 Pro, among others. Today, let’s compare the latest Redmi Note 10T and the competition device from Motorola dubbed the Moto G40 Fusion. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9: Check other offers

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10T: Price in India

The Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. As for the pricing, the 4GB RAM model of the smartphone comes at a price of Rs 14,499 while the top-end 6GB RAM model comes at a price tag of Rs 16,499. Also Read - Motorola Edge Lite launches as a new premium midrange offering: Specs, prices and more

In comparison, the Moto G40 Fusion also comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 13,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively.

The Motorola Moto G60 comes in two colour options – dynamic gray and frosted champagne. The Redmi Note 10T comes in four funky colours including chromium white, graphite black, metallic blue and mint green.

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10T: Display

The Redmi Note 10T comes packed with a 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080pixels, 90hz screen refresh rate. In comparison, the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion includes a massive 6.8-inch Max Vision display with 120hz screen refresh rate, HDR10-compatible and slim bezels. Both these smartphones are extremely well built and feels sturdy in the hands.

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10T: Hardware

Redmi Note 10T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Note 10T smartphone comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Motorola Moto G40 Fusion comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of the internal storage. The phone comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10T: Camera

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi Note 10T features a triple rear camera system consisting of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel portrait sensor with single tone flash. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Moto G40 Fusion comes packed with triple rear camera system including a 64-megapixe primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel image sensor for clicking selfies and conducting video calls.

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10T: Battery

The Redmi Note 10T comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery paired with support for 22.5W fast charging in the box. In comparison, the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging support and USB Type C port.