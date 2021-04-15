Motorola Razr 5G at Rs 99,999 on Flipkart sale today: Is it worth buying?

The Flipkart Flagship Fest sale is ending today but there are still some interesting deals on a bunch of expensive phones. While the iPhones are usually the attention seekers, it is the Motorola Razr 5G that stands out as one of the top deals. Motorola’s latest flip phone with a folding display is available with a mega discount on Flipkart as part of the sale. Also Read - Motorola Moto G60, G40 Fusion specs leaked ahead of India launch

The Razr 5G usually sells at a price of Rs 1,24,999 on Flipkart but as part of the Flagship Fest sale, the phone is available at a price of Rs 99,999. This is a notable discount of Rs 25,000 and someone looking to buy a folding smartphone is bound to take note. But is the Motorola Razr 5G worth spending Rs 1 lakh, especially in 2021? Should you buy it? Also Read - Motorola Moto G60 with 108MP cameras launching in India soon: Know details

Motorola Razr 5G specs at a glance

The Motorola Razr 5G is a flip smartphone that houses a folding display inside. The main display measures 6.2-inches and uses an OLED panel that folds from the middle. There’s another 2.7-inch Quick View display on the outside that is meant to show notification as well as act as viewfinder for the primary camera. Also Read - Moto G40 Fusion specifications leak, could rival Redmi Note 10 Pro in India

On the inside, the Razr 5G relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that is paired 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Snapdragon 765G chip gives the Razr 5G support for 5G connectivity (hence, the name). Similar to all Motorola devices, the Razr 5G offers a clean near-stock version of Android 10 with some Moto additions.

Compared to the older Razr, the new model gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera that sits within the display notch. The main camera gets upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor, which can also take selfies with the help of the Quick View display. The battery capacity at 2800mAh promises a full day’s charge.

Is the Razr 5G worth buying?

In a nutshell, yes. There are limited options available in the world of folding phones and most of them are expensive. The Razr 5G itself sits north of the Rs 1 lakh price while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will make you spend up to Rs 1.5 lakhs. Getting a Rs 25,000 discount on the Motorola Razr 5G is a big deal for a folding smartphone seeker.

Additionally, the Razr 5G is unarguably one of the most stylish options in the folding phone segment. It rides high on the nostalgia factor and marries it with the coolness of a folding display. The original Razr styling cues as well as the solid construction make the Razr 5G an attention seeker.

Unlike the Samsung folding phones, the Motorola Razr 5G does not have a prominent crease on its display. This is due to its clever hinge mechanism that slides the display underneath the chin when folded. The hinge itself is an improved version of the original 2019 Razr’s version.

The Razr 5G also enjoys the benefit of being the only folding phone with some amount of water and dust resistance. Hence, in the challenging Indian conditions, this phone should be able to keep itself alive for a long time.

However, the most important reason that makes the Razr 5G worth buying is the outer display. The 2.7-inch display offers enough space and features to get done with essentials without opening the main display. You can respond to text messages, check notifications, make and receive calls, and use it as a viewfinder for your selfies. On the move, this makes life easier.

Alternate options

The Razr 5G lacks the high-end smartphone performance despite costing over Rs 1 lakh; something which the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers. In fact, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip at a much lesser price of Rs 69,000 on Amazon. The Samsung phone is faster, has much better cameras, and is better built.