comscore National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Features
  • National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11 and technologies spearheading change in society
News

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11 and technologies spearheading change in society

Features

On the 29th National Technology Day, here is a look at how society is changing with modern technologies.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 6:09 PM IST
artificial intelligence lead image

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to commemorate the scientific and technological advancements made by the country. First observed on May 11, 1999, the day marks the anniversary of the Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India on this day. Today marks the 29th National Technology Day and it is meant to celebrate the work of eminent scientists and engineers in the country. With the nation under lockdown, the importance of technology can be dismissed easily. Also Read - Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

Technology is no longer just an enabler but also the way of life. It connects people, helps communicate with people and most importantly, paves way for better work. “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - Best Technology Tips to learn during Coronavirus Lockdown

Why is National Technology Day celebrated on May 11

National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 to mark the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests. On this day in 1998, a series of five nuclear bomb explosions were conducted by India at the Pokhran Test Range. On May 11, India successfully fired Operation Shakti missile at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. This was the first among the five nuclear tests in Pokhran. The test was carried out under the supervision of aerospace engineer and late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Later, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared the country as a nuclear state, becoming only the sixth nation to join the nuclear club. While National Technology Day celebrates India’s nuclear test, technology itself is evolving in a big way. Here are key thing to look forward to: Also Read - Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

5G

The importance of 5G cannot be said in mere words. While in the past, the networks have enabled human to human conversation, 5G will enable machine to machine conversation. It will do so with little or no latency and without consuming a lot of data. The dream of IoT success hinges on the rapid deployment of 5G services. A lot of future technologies and there is success hinge on rapid deployment of 5G services.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, 5G deployment is expected to slow a bit this year. However, Ericsson expects 700 million global consumers on 5G by 2025. The new normal seems to be working from home and as more users stay home, 5G has the potential to simplify connectivity. Another advantage of 5G is the capability and cost structure to deal with the changes in this work habits. There is also a call for faster rollout of 5G in the country.

India will get Snapdragon 6 Series powered 5G smartphone this year: Qualcomm

Also Read

India will get Snapdragon 6 Series powered 5G smartphone this year: Qualcomm

Digital Transformation

One of the surprise elements during this COVID-19 pandemic has been digital transformation. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said the software giant saw two years of digital transformation in just two months. This is a testament to the fact that cloud adoption is growing faster and digitization is happening across industries. “From remote teamwork and learning to sales and customer service to critical cloud infrastructure and security, we are working alongside customers every day to help them stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” Nadella said during an earnings call.

Top 5 announcements from Facebook’s F8 developer conference: “The Future is Private”

Also Read

Top 5 announcements from Facebook’s F8 developer conference: “The Future is Private”

Mixed Reality

Another technology set to change to our lives in the coming years is mixed reality. In the wake of COVID-19, the virtual reality experience is expected to explode further and become widely available. We will see new use cases and new ways to connect via VR and AR applications. This could also benefit healthcare in the form of telehealth and telemedicine.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 6:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features
Photo Gallery
Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features
Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Features

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

News

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

Honor X10 5G first camera samples come from Mount Everest

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G
National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Features

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11
Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

News

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India
iQOO Z1 5G launch set for May 19

News

iQOO Z1 5G launch set for May 19
Best Mobile Phone to support 5G in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone to support 5G in India

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 768G Soc के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

iPhone SE 2020 को कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं आप, होगी इतनी बचत

Apple HomePod भारत में बिक्री के लिए तैयार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Season 13 इस तारीख को आएगा, जानिए नए अपडेट में क्या क्या मिलेगा

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G
Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

News

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Honor X10 5G first camera samples come from Mount Everest

News

Honor X10 5G first camera samples come from Mount Everest
Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

News

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers