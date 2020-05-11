National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to commemorate the scientific and technological advancements made by the country. First observed on May 11, 1999, the day marks the anniversary of the Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India on this day. Today marks the 29th National Technology Day and it is meant to celebrate the work of eminent scientists and engineers in the country. With the nation under lockdown, the importance of technology can be dismissed easily. Also Read - Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

Technology is no longer just an enabler but also the way of life. It connects people, helps communicate with people and most importantly, paves way for better work. “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - Best Technology Tips to learn during Coronavirus Lockdown

Why is National Technology Day celebrated on May 11

National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 to mark the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests. On this day in 1998, a series of five nuclear bomb explosions were conducted by India at the Pokhran Test Range. On May 11, India successfully fired Operation Shakti missile at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. This was the first among the five nuclear tests in Pokhran. The test was carried out under the supervision of aerospace engineer and late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Later, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared the country as a nuclear state, becoming only the sixth nation to join the nuclear club. While National Technology Day celebrates India’s nuclear test, technology itself is evolving in a big way. Here are key thing to look forward to: Also Read - Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

5G

The importance of 5G cannot be said in mere words. While in the past, the networks have enabled human to human conversation, 5G will enable machine to machine conversation. It will do so with little or no latency and without consuming a lot of data. The dream of IoT success hinges on the rapid deployment of 5G services. A lot of future technologies and there is success hinge on rapid deployment of 5G services.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, 5G deployment is expected to slow a bit this year. However, Ericsson expects 700 million global consumers on 5G by 2025. The new normal seems to be working from home and as more users stay home, 5G has the potential to simplify connectivity. Another advantage of 5G is the capability and cost structure to deal with the changes in this work habits. There is also a call for faster rollout of 5G in the country.

Digital Transformation

One of the surprise elements during this COVID-19 pandemic has been digital transformation. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said the software giant saw two years of digital transformation in just two months. This is a testament to the fact that cloud adoption is growing faster and digitization is happening across industries. “From remote teamwork and learning to sales and customer service to critical cloud infrastructure and security, we are working alongside customers every day to help them stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” Nadella said during an earnings call.

Mixed Reality

Another technology set to change to our lives in the coming years is mixed reality. In the wake of COVID-19, the virtual reality experience is expected to explode further and become widely available. We will see new use cases and new ways to connect via VR and AR applications. This could also benefit healthcare in the form of telehealth and telemedicine.