Are you intrigued by the Money Heist buzz and plan to watch it? Have you been aiming to add Netflix to your list of video-streaming apps so that you can binge-watch a number of popular shows that you only heard of? If you are finally planning to do so to ease up the lockdown period, you're at the right place.

Because is where we will help you decide the Netflix plan you should go for, considering the struggle can be real since the free trial is no more available. If you are confused, keep on reading to get rid of some.

Which Netflix plan is right for you in 2021?

For starters, Netflix currently has four plans: the Rs 199 mobile-only plan, the Rs 499 basic plan, the Rs 649 standard plan, and the Rs 799 premium plan. All these are monthly plans, which can be paid for annually too. Also Read - Confused what to watch on Netflix? New ‘Play Something’ feature is here to help

So, which one is right for you? To find out, you need to ascertain your usage. These include mainly three questions: the device you will watch Netflix on, the quality that matters to you, and how many people are you going to share the account with because this is certainly the norm. Based on these questions, here’s which plan is best suited for you:

If you are the sole user

This is the situation where the Rs 199 mobile-only plan will be best for you. If it’s just you watching Netlfix and you mostly like it on your smartphone, go for the Rs 199/month Netflix plan. It is priced at Rs 2,388 for a year. You will be able to stream the shows and movies on one screen either on your phone or tablet.

But, there are some restrictions too. The plan only supports SD (480p) streaming quality and can’t be used on a laptop or TV. If this isn’t a problem, head to the Netflix site right away and subscribe right away.

If it’s for you but via multiple devices

For this, the Rs 499 Basic plan (Rs 5,988/year) is the best. It can help you watch Netflix shows, movies, docuseries, and more on multiple devices such as laptops, tablets, phones, and TVs. While it too supports a single screen, at least you get to choose between the various devices as per your mood.

The plan supports the same SD (480p) screen resolution, which means that you will get some relief in terms of the number of devices you want to use. If this is what you want, this is the right choice.

If you want to share with a few people

The Rs 649 Netflix Standard plan is the one that will provide you with better video quality, more device options, and more screens. This is apt for when you want to share the Netflix account with 2 or 4 people. This way you can split the cost and it won’t feel expensive.

The plan offers a Full HD (1080p) video quality, support for two screens, and the ability to view it on multiple devices such as tablets, phones, laptops, TV, and computers. If this is the kind of usage you want, choose this. It will cost you Rs 7,788 a year.

If it’s your entire family (or more)

The Rs 799 Premium plan is for those who follow the “sharing is caring” rule by heart. This will allow you to view Netflix content in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound. It can be used on multiple devices varying from a phone to a smart TV. Plus the exciting part? You get four screen options.

With this, you will be easily able to watch the content along with three more people at the same time (different screens, of course) and won’t have to wait until someone finishes up. To bring the cost down, you can always share it with multiple people. If you want to pay at once, it is priced at Rs 9,588 annually.

One thing worth noting is that all the Netflix plans are ad-free and includes a number of features such as recommendations, the ability to create up to six profiles (including a Kids profile), the ability to download the shows/movies, the Play Something option when you are confused, and more.

So, which is best for you? Let us know in the comments section below.