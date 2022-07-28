comscore Top features that can help you decide what to watch Netflix: Know details
Netflix tips and tricks: How to choose what to watch

Netflix has a huge variety of content from genres across romance, adventure, sci-fi, suspense, true crime, horror, comedy and so on. However, this is also a reason why people find it difficult to choo

Netflix has a huge variety of content from genres across romance, adventure, sci-fi, suspense, true crime, horror, comedy and so on. However, this is also a reason why people find it difficult to choose or find what to watch.  The streaming platform has introduced a bunch of features to help users narrow it down to what they want to watch. Also Read - Netflix August releases: Darlings, Me Time, Never Have I Ever season 3 and more

Here are the Netflix features that you can use next time you are deciding what to watch. Also Read - Masaba Masaba 2, Goodluck Jerry and more: Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar releases of the week

  1. More Like This

This “More Like This” feature allows viewers to see shows or series similar to what you are looking for. To see this feature, just open the desired show or film, scroll down and tap on the “More Like This” tab. You will see a bunch of options at your disposal. Also Read - Netflix adds Before Your Eyes, Mahjong Solitaire, Into The Breach to its gaming catalogue

2. Surprise Me

If you can’t decide what to watch, just use the “More Like This” feature. It will show directly start playing a series or film based on your watch list. This “Surprise Me” feature is placed in the bottom right corner of the screen on the home. It is also visible on a smart TV.

3. Kids Mystery Box

To allow users to discover age-appropriate movies and shows easily, Netflix has rolled out a new Kids Mystery Box feature. For this, you need to log in to a kids profile, find the kids ‘Favorites Row’ at the top of the homepage, hover over the sparkly ‘Mystery Box’ to discover a title that is ‘new for you’!

4. Top 10

If you want to catch up with your friends when they are discussing new shows and movies, you can choose to see the top 10 trending films and movies on the platform. The Top 10 row allows users to discover the most watched content on the platform.

5. Global Top 10 list

If you want to see the trending content globally, you can visit the streaming platform’s Top 10 website. There you will see the Top 10 list of films and series across 4 categories:  Films (English), TV (English), Films (Non-English), and TV (Non-English).

This list is updated every Tuesday.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 5:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 28, 2022 5:19 PM IST

