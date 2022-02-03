comscore Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience
Netflix tips: How to enhance your viewing experience

Although Netflix subscription costs are slashed in India recently, it is still one of the most expensive streaming services. Here's how to get the most out of it.

Netflix Top 10 shows

Image: Pexels

Netflix recently lowered the prices of its subscription plans in India, but still, it is one of the costliest streaming services in the country as of now. Personally, if I am paying somewhere around Rs 500 or even Rs 149 on a monthly basis, I’d like to get the most out of it. Here are a few tricks and tips that will help you get your money’s worth. Also Read - Netflix now lets you remove shows, movies from Continue Watching row: How to do it

Add the film/series to “My List”

If you have your eyes set on some new series/film say Bridgerton or Looop Lapeta, you can use the “My List” feature to add it to your watchlist. You can do this by simply tapping on the plus icon once you open it on your screen. Users can access this watchlist by visiting “Profiles & More” on the navigation bar on the mobile app or open the “Menu” on the left side of the homepage, you are using a smart TV. Also Read - Top Hindi films/series to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV in February 2022

This way, you dont have to scroll for long hours looking for what to watch. Also Read - Top classic romance movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Set a reminder

If you are waiting for some upcoming series/film, you can set a reminder so that Netflix will notify you the moment that particular series/film releases on the platform. All you need to do is open the concerned series/film on Netflix and tap on the bell icon or “Remind Me” option. It will also get added to the “My List” category automatically.

So no more FOMO, you can be the first in your gang to watch any new series or movie before your friends give out the spoilers.

Watch films/series in your preferred language

Do you also reach a point where you are just done with the Hindi/English series and want to watch other foreign shows/movies on the platform but not sure if you will understand them? You can watch such content on the platform by turning on the subtitles or changing its audio so that it is understandable. To do that, go to the “‘Audio and Subtitles” section on the bottom right side of the screen on your browser. Here you can choose the preferred language for audio and subtitles. Users can even customise the font, font size, font colour, background colour, or even add a shadow from the ‘Subtitle appearance’ option in the ‘Profile & Parental Controls’ section of their account.

So grab that popcorn bucket, sit back and watch all the K-dramas you want.

Continue from where you left off

If your film or/series was interrupted halfway through because of any XYZ reason, you can pick right from where you left from the “Continue Watching” section. This will appear on the top of your homepage. Since many find this section to be annoying as it pops up as soon as you open the app, Netflix will now let users decide if they want to remove this section entirely.

Find titles similar to your taste

If you like a certain title on Netflix, to find similar films/shows, you can just tap on the ‘More Like This’ option to discover a whole range of series and films to watch.

Watch your films/series on the go

Users can download their favourite titles in case they are planning for a long trip where the internet connection will be a problem. You can find all your downloaded titles under the tab with the download symbol at the right bottom of your device.

  Published Date: February 3, 2022 12:59 PM IST

