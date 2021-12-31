New Year’s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

Amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, several state governments including Delhi have imposed several restrictions. The idea is to prevent the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant. As per recent health data, metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are already recording thousands of cases per day. Also Read - This New Year's eve treat yourself to a movie night: Here are the essentials

To avoid the mistake that the country made during the first and second waves, leading to thousands and lakhs of life loss, the government has restricted movement in public space after a time period on New year’s eve. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: How to send New Year 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Some of the restrictions include — ban on public gatherings, night curfew, among other things. The government has also asked citizens to follow social distancing norms everywhere and get vaccinated if not done already. Also Read - Happy New Year 2020: How to send WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones

If you had New Year’s eve plans but that has been spoilt due to the rise in Omicron cases, we got you covered here. There are several ways you can celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends and family members virtually.

Here are some interesting ideas that you can implement and make your New Year’s eve fun and interesting.

Virtual movie night

One of the best ways to celebrate the eve watching a film/show together with friends and family members. There are tools available out there that allow people to watch a movie/or a show together with their loved ones. One of these tools is the Netflix party (now Teleparty). This is a chrome extension that allows you to watch a show/movie together with friends and give a feeling as if you are watching a movie night physically.

Virtual game night

If movies are not your thing, games could excite you. There are several platforms like Plato (to name one) that connect a group of friends together virtually and play games together. Such platforms also allow people to chat with one another. You just try this and plan a game night to enjoy New Year’s eve virtually and safely.

Connect with loved ones virtually

The lockdown has increased our dependency on video calls more than ever before. So, that’s another way to celebrate New Year’s eve with your loved ones maintaining social distancing. One of the most popular video calling platforms used worldwide is the WhatsApp Video call feature. To accommodate more people in a video call, the messaging platform has increased the participants’ number from four to eight. There are several other platforms available as well, such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, Microsoft Teams, among others.

Shows/Movies on OTT platforms

Since Cinema Halls and malls have been closed down due to the rising cases of Omicron in the country, movie buffs can increase their dependency on OTT platforms such as Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and much more.

If COVID spoilt your New Year’s eve plan, you can still sit back at the comfort of your home and enjoy the evening with your loved ones via these virtual means.