comscore Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more
  • Home
  • Features
  • Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more
News

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

Features

Here we will be taking a look at everything Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation from Metroid Dread to a new Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo Direct

E3 is undoubtedly the largest video game conventions there is, with multiple video game companies including Microsoft, Ubisoft and Nintendo to name a few, showcase their future plans. This year the conference is taking place digitally and is free to stream for all via the convention’s official website. Also Read - Windows 11 leaked online: Centralised start menu, revamped UI, new widgets, here's what to expect

During the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo shared details on a slew of new games coming to the Switch, including Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more. Also Read - Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced: Agent 47 is missing

Also Read - Minecraft: How to download Minecraft for PC, laptop, mobile for free, download size, free trial, and more

Here we will be taking a look at everything Nintendo announced during its E3 2021 Direct presentation.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread will be the first 2D Metroid game with a new story after 19 years. The game will release on October 8 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. This will act as a direct sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion and conclude the five-part saga focusing on the strange, interconnected fates of bounty hunter Samus and the Metroids.

Nintendo has also announced that it will be launching Metroid Dread: Special Edition, which will include the game, a steelbook, a 190-page 2D Metroid franchise artbook and five cards that feature box art from all the games in the five-part saga.

A new Samus amiibo in her Metroid Dread suit and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure will be made available at launch in a two-pack set.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo has showcased a teaser for the sequel to the highly popular The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will release some time in 2022. The teaser video showed off the gameplay and gave us a look at the new world high above the kingdom of Hyrule. More information about the game will be revealed ahead of the release.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate TEKKEN crossover

Kazuya Mishima from TEKKEN has joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest DLC fighter in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Apart from Kazuya Mishima, the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from FINAL FANTASY VII and Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, along with one final yet-to-be-announced fighter.

WarioWare: Get It Together!

WarioWare: Get It Together! will release for the Nintendo Switch on September 10 with pre-orders already live on the Nintendo eShop. The game will allow players to take control of Wario or any of his friends and play through a vast array of quick microgames. Each character will have a distinct ability to take advantage of during the microgames.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario and his friends are once again teaming up with the Rabbids to save the galaxy. The game was announced by Ubisoft during its E3 2021 presentation and will release exclusively for the Switch in 2022.

Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V will release on November 12 with physical pre-orders starting on June 21. The game will entail a high school student who must harness his powers to fight through a demon-infested wasteland.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will release for the Switch on December 3, with pre-orders now live. Players will have to command an army in strategic, turn-based combat. Players will have to lead units across two campaigns that cover the events of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo during the presentation revealed a new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition, which comes with three classic games pre-installed, including The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. It also features a special version of the Game & Watch classic Vermin. The new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition will launch on Nov 12 and will be priced at $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,600).

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is a collection of Mario Party boards and minigames, featuring five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and a collection of 100 minigames from across the Mario Party series. The game will release on October 29.

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin will release on July 9 for the Nintendo Switch. The game will allow players to explore diverse landscapes, gather materials and craft items and battle in a turn-based combat. The game will also come with a co-op multiplayer feature. The free demo will be made available on June 25 the full version will launch on July 9.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors will release on September 10. The game will follow the story of Alex who possesses the ability to absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, to help her get through.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm have been remastered and will release as a part of the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which will launch for the Switch later this year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will release on October 5. The game is a remaster of the iconic original three Super Monkey Ball games.

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp will launch later this year and we will get to see multiple Danganronpa characters return. In the game, players will have to explore the Jabberwock Island and develop their own Dangan characters.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass will be made available at $19.99 (approximately Rs 1,465). The DLC will be made available in two waves Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients on June 18 and Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance by the end of November.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush will launch on June 25. The company has announced that it already has additional courses and playable characters planned, which it will release with constant future updates.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release for the Nintendo Switch on July 16. Apart from the game, Nintendo will also release new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figures, a set of Joy-Con controllers themed after the Master Sword and Hylian Shield.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are getting a remaster, which will launch on June 25. The game will allow players to play all of the original game modes and compete locally or online.

Just Dance 2022

Just Dance 2022 will come with new tracks for 2021 and will release on November 4. The game was originally announced by Ubisoft during its E3 2021 keynote.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version will release on Nintendo Switch  on October 26. The game will allow players to play as Star Lord and lead the Guardians of the Galaxy to complete their missions.

Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus is a management simulation game, where players will be required to build and run their own university. Two Point Campus launches for Nintendo Switch next year.

Worms Rumble

Worms Rumble is a real-time, arena-based shooter, which will release on June 23. The game will have 32-player cross-platform combat.

FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water

FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water is a horror adventure game, which will release later this year. The game will let players cast out ghosts using the Camera Obscura and explore the mysteries surrounding the ethereal but deadly Mt. Hikami.

Cruis’n Blast

Cruis’n Blast will be made available for the Nintendo Switch this fall. The game will allow up to four players to race together. The game will consist 23 vehicles, ranging from licensed supercars to a Monster Truck, Tank and even a Unicorn to choose from.

DOOM Eternal DLC

A new DLC for DOOM Eternal, called The Ancient Gods – Part One is now available. It is a campaign expansion DLC, which will allow players to explore the DOOM world a bit more.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set will release on September 24 for the Nintendo Switch. The game will allow players to relive the story of Goku and the Z Fighters, till the end of Dragon Ball Z. This version of the game will also include the additional A New Power Awakens Parts 1 and 2 chapters.

Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade is a third-person adventure players have to kill an army of mummified monstrosities while solving perilous puzzles in booby-trapped ruins. The game will have a single player, local wireless co-op and online play modes. Strange Brigade is already available for the Nintendo Switch.

Astria Ascending

Astria Ascending will release on September 30 and will feature a fully hand-painted world where players can customise a team of Demi-gods and unleash devastating attacks in captivating, turn-based combat.

“With Nintendo Switch now in its fifth year, we have a diverse software lineup from Nintendo, as well as our development and publishing partners, including new games announced in this Nintendo Direct,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We hope players of all kinds – even those who have yet to play Nintendo Switch – will find games they’ll enjoy.”

To check out all of the new games announced during E3 2021 Nintendo Direct in detail and check out their trailers click here.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2021 5:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Euro 2020 livestream: How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches online for free
How To
Euro 2020 livestream: How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches online for free
Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Features

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Mobiles

Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more

E3 2021: Top games announced at the annual gaming convention

Photo Gallery

E3 2021: Top games announced at the annual gaming convention

Top 10 E3 2021 games announced at the annual gaming convention

Photo Gallery

Top 10 E3 2021 games announced at the annual gaming convention

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Apple sells more iPads in early 2021 than ever, grows along with Samsung

Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Features

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more
Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

News

Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced

Gaming

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced
Minecraft: How to download Minecraft for PC, laptop, mobile for free

How To

Minecraft: How to download Minecraft for PC, laptop, mobile for free
Square Enix announces new Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021

Gaming

Square Enix announces new Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code 16th June: इन कोड्स के जरिए मिलेंगे गोल्ड और डायमंड्स, जानें कैसे करें रिडीम

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH स्मार्ट फिटनेस वॉच भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, सात स्पोर्ट्स मोड्स और कॉलिंग फीचर समेत इन खूबियों से है लैस

Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021: भारतीय प्लेयर्स को इस्तेमाल करने चाहिए ये कोड्स, मिलेंगे धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

Free Fire में जुड़े तीन नए Pets, यहां जाने इन्हें खरीदने का तरीका

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite और Galaxy Tab S7 FE भारत में 18 जून को होंगे लॉन्च, जानिये कितनी होगी कीमत और क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies
Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map

Features

Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map
All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

Features

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features
OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price

Reviews

OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies
News
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies
Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Features

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more
Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Mobiles

Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?
Apple sells more iPads in early 2021 than ever, grows along with Samsung

News

Apple sells more iPads in early 2021 than ever, grows along with Samsung
Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

News

Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers