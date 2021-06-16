Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

E3 is undoubtedly the largest video game conventions there is, with multiple video game companies including Microsoft, Ubisoft and Nintendo to name a few, showcase their future plans. This year the conference is taking place digitally and is free to stream for all via the convention’s official website. Also Read - Windows 11 leaked online: Centralised start menu, revamped UI, new widgets, here's what to expect

Here we will be taking a look at everything Nintendo announced during its E3 2021 Direct presentation.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread will be the first 2D Metroid game with a new story after 19 years. The game will release on October 8 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. This will act as a direct sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion and conclude the five-part saga focusing on the strange, interconnected fates of bounty hunter Samus and the Metroids.

Nintendo has also announced that it will be launching Metroid Dread: Special Edition, which will include the game, a steelbook, a 190-page 2D Metroid franchise artbook and five cards that feature box art from all the games in the five-part saga.

A new Samus amiibo in her Metroid Dread suit and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure will be made available at launch in a two-pack set.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo has showcased a teaser for the sequel to the highly popular The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will release some time in 2022. The teaser video showed off the gameplay and gave us a look at the new world high above the kingdom of Hyrule. More information about the game will be revealed ahead of the release.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate TEKKEN crossover

Kazuya Mishima from TEKKEN has joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest DLC fighter in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Apart from Kazuya Mishima, the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from FINAL FANTASY VII and Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, along with one final yet-to-be-announced fighter.

WarioWare: Get It Together!

WarioWare: Get It Together! will release for the Nintendo Switch on September 10 with pre-orders already live on the Nintendo eShop. The game will allow players to take control of Wario or any of his friends and play through a vast array of quick microgames. Each character will have a distinct ability to take advantage of during the microgames.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario and his friends are once again teaming up with the Rabbids to save the galaxy. The game was announced by Ubisoft during its E3 2021 presentation and will release exclusively for the Switch in 2022.

Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V will release on November 12 with physical pre-orders starting on June 21. The game will entail a high school student who must harness his powers to fight through a demon-infested wasteland.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will release for the Switch on December 3, with pre-orders now live. Players will have to command an army in strategic, turn-based combat. Players will have to lead units across two campaigns that cover the events of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo during the presentation revealed a new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition, which comes with three classic games pre-installed, including The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. It also features a special version of the Game & Watch classic Vermin. The new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition will launch on Nov 12 and will be priced at $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,600).

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is a collection of Mario Party boards and minigames, featuring five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and a collection of 100 minigames from across the Mario Party series. The game will release on October 29.

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin will release on July 9 for the Nintendo Switch. The game will allow players to explore diverse landscapes, gather materials and craft items and battle in a turn-based combat. The game will also come with a co-op multiplayer feature. The free demo will be made available on June 25 the full version will launch on July 9.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors will release on September 10. The game will follow the story of Alex who possesses the ability to absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, to help her get through.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm have been remastered and will release as a part of the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which will launch for the Switch later this year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will release on October 5. The game is a remaster of the iconic original three Super Monkey Ball games.

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp will launch later this year and we will get to see multiple Danganronpa characters return. In the game, players will have to explore the Jabberwock Island and develop their own Dangan characters.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass will be made available at $19.99 (approximately Rs 1,465). The DLC will be made available in two waves Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients on June 18 and Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance by the end of November.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush will launch on June 25. The company has announced that it already has additional courses and playable characters planned, which it will release with constant future updates.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release for the Nintendo Switch on July 16. Apart from the game, Nintendo will also release new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figures, a set of Joy-Con controllers themed after the Master Sword and Hylian Shield.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are getting a remaster, which will launch on June 25. The game will allow players to play all of the original game modes and compete locally or online.

Just Dance 2022

Just Dance 2022 will come with new tracks for 2021 and will release on November 4. The game was originally announced by Ubisoft during its E3 2021 keynote.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version will release on Nintendo Switch on October 26. The game will allow players to play as Star Lord and lead the Guardians of the Galaxy to complete their missions.

Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus is a management simulation game, where players will be required to build and run their own university. Two Point Campus launches for Nintendo Switch next year.

Worms Rumble

Worms Rumble is a real-time, arena-based shooter, which will release on June 23. The game will have 32-player cross-platform combat.

FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water

FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water is a horror adventure game, which will release later this year. The game will let players cast out ghosts using the Camera Obscura and explore the mysteries surrounding the ethereal but deadly Mt. Hikami.

Cruis’n Blast

Cruis’n Blast will be made available for the Nintendo Switch this fall. The game will allow up to four players to race together. The game will consist 23 vehicles, ranging from licensed supercars to a Monster Truck, Tank and even a Unicorn to choose from.

DOOM Eternal DLC

A new DLC for DOOM Eternal, called The Ancient Gods – Part One is now available. It is a campaign expansion DLC, which will allow players to explore the DOOM world a bit more.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set will release on September 24 for the Nintendo Switch. The game will allow players to relive the story of Goku and the Z Fighters, till the end of Dragon Ball Z. This version of the game will also include the additional A New Power Awakens Parts 1 and 2 chapters.

Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade is a third-person adventure players have to kill an army of mummified monstrosities while solving perilous puzzles in booby-trapped ruins. The game will have a single player, local wireless co-op and online play modes. Strange Brigade is already available for the Nintendo Switch.

Astria Ascending

Astria Ascending will release on September 30 and will feature a fully hand-painted world where players can customise a team of Demi-gods and unleash devastating attacks in captivating, turn-based combat.

“With Nintendo Switch now in its fifth year, we have a diverse software lineup from Nintendo, as well as our development and publishing partners, including new games announced in this Nintendo Direct,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We hope players of all kinds – even those who have yet to play Nintendo Switch – will find games they’ll enjoy.”

To check out all of the new games announced during E3 2021 Nintendo Direct in detail and check out their trailers click here.