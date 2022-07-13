comscore Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else
News

Nothing Phone (1) price in India, specifications, features, and everything to know

Features

Nothing Phone (1) has a unique design and if that is what has got you interested, here is a rundown of everything about it.

Nothing Phone 1 Launch

Nothing Phone 1 glows up when you get a call or a notification.

Nothing Phone (1) has finally arrived in India with an aim to bring some newness to the otherwise boring smartphone market. The new mid-ranger has some tricks up its sleeves to stand out from the crowd. For instance, the Glyph interface on the back is essentially a see-through design where the inside of the phone has 900 LEDs packed into a shape. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first phone by the company, which debuted last year and is led by Carl Pei. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): Download wallpapers in High-resolution

Since there is quite a noise around the Nothing Phone (1), it is nearly impossible not to have heard about this phone. And if its unique design is what has got you interested, here is a rundown of everything about the Nothing Phone (1). I have talked about the phone’s specifications, its features, and its price in India versus in the US. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Nothing Phone (1) specifications and features

— The Nothing Phone (1) is essentially a mid-range phone even though it looks slightly out of the world. The phone uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is a dependable one for phones that are fast for nearly every job you throw at it but not as fast as flagship chipsets. That is the difference. If you are someone who wants sheer performance, you can skip the Nothing Phone (1) but there are hardly any reasons you should. That is because despite being slightly slower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it is fast enough for your everyday chores, as well as gaming a notch below the best. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) launched in India: From OnePlus 10R to Xiaomi 11X Pro 5G, here are top alternatives for you

— Nothing Phone (1)’s transparent design is what everyone is talking about. The design stems from the company’s approach to making people see what goes inside their gadgets. Last year, when the company debuted, Nothing launched its first product — a pair of wireless earphones — in a see-through design. The 900 LEDs on the back of the phone beneath the outer cover light up when there is a new notification or call incoming, as well as when you are shooting videos. It comes across as more of a gimmick that you would probably be amused seeing once or twice. But it is unmistakably different and that works for the Nothing Phone (1).

— On the front, you get a vibrant and colourful 6.55-inch OLED display with a FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Technically, the display supports a dynamic refresh rate that changes according to the content displayed on the screen, thus, saving your battery. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, but it is also there on the back.

— You get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Nothing Phone (1). But if you were expecting the Nothing Phone (1) to let you use more storage, you are in for a disappointment. There is no microSD card slot on the phone.

— Keeping the lights on — literally — is a 4500mAh battery inside the phone with no charger inside the box. The battery supports 33W charging, which might be a bit of a dealbreaker because, for around its price, you get at least 65W/67W charging support, if not 100W or more than that.

— You get two cameras on the Nothing Phone (1). There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera on the back. The design is very similar to that of the iPhone 11. Nothing already shared some camera samples of this phone and they looked stunning. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter and it sits inside a punch-hole.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India versus in the US

The Nothing Phone (1) comes at a slightly higher price than other phones with the same configuration. In India, it starts at Rs 32,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 38,999. Here is the break-up:

  • 8GB/128GB – Rs 32,999
  • 8GB/256GB – Rs 35,999
  • 12GB/256GB – Rs 38,999

However, Nothing will slash Rs 1,000 off on the prices for customers who pre-booked the phone. So, the Nothing Phone (1) will start at Rs 31,999 for them. And since they already paid Rs 2,000 towards the pre-order pass, this amount is also going to be deducted from the final price.

Nothing Phone (1) also has a Rs 2,000 instant discount offer on HDFC credit and debit cards. It is applicable to both new buyers and those who pre-booked it. The sale will take place on July 21 at 7 pm via Flipkart. However, the phone is expected to be available at more outlets soon.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 9:31 AM IST

