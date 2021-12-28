comscore Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1
  • Home
  • Features
  • Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1
News

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Features

As per the rule, all online auto and taxi services will become taxable effective from January 1, 2022, at 5 percent. Additionally, all food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato will need to collect and deposit GST to the government on restaurant services offered via the platform.

ola uber auto flickr

Image: Fickr

With the new year just around the corner, a lot of things are going to change in the way you shop online or commute on a day-to-day basis. These changes will come into effect under the new Goods and Service Tax (GST) rule from January 1, 2022. Under the new rule, your Ola and Uber auto rides, and more are going to get expensive. Also Read - How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

The GST rule was announced by the central government earlier this year. As per the rule, all online auto services will become taxable effective from January 1, 2022, at 5 percent. Additionally, all food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato will need to collect and deposit GST to the government on restaurant services offered via the platform. GST rule will also hike prices of clothes and footwear, which will be subjected to 12 percent GST from the start of 2022. Also Read - Ola S1 and S1 Pro, a broken Indian electric dream?

Let’s take a quick look at all changes that you will see from January 1, 2022 under the new GST rule. Also Read - Here’s how to check if your Aadhaar card is liked to phone number

Auto rides to get expensive  

Online transport services have become a part and parcel of our life these days, especially during the COVID times, when people avoided using public transport. If you are over-dependent on such platforms such as Uber and Ola, there’s bad news coming for you. As per the new GST guidelines, auto rides offered via an online platform will be taxable by a 5 percent rate from January 1, 2022. Offline auto rides will continue to be tax-free. Platforms such as Uber, Ola, Rapido, and others are unhappy with the move as they believe this will reduce the overall demand.

So, starting Saturday, get ready to pay a lot more for your Ola and Uber auto rides from the new year.

Changes to online cab services

Earlier, the tax on cab rides was set at 6 percent but with the new GST rule of 5 percent rate, your Ola and Uber ride is set to relax a bit. The new rule comes into effect on January 1, 2022. This applies to all online cab services including Ola and Uber.

Zomato and Swiggy start home delivery of liquor, Online liquor order, Zomato, Swiggy, जुमैटो, स्विगी, ऑनलाइन लिक्यॉर, शराब, ऑनलाइन, होम डिलिवरी

Swiggy or Zomato to charge GST

Starting January 1, 2022, food delivery applications such as Swiggy, Zomato, and others will need to mandatorily collect and submit GST with the government on restaurant services offered via the platform. Notably, this will not impact the end consumers by any means. Currently, the restaurants collect and deposit GST and with the new rule, the compliance of deposit and invoice raising has been moved to food delivery platforms.

Aadhaar verification mandatory

Under the new GST rule, all businesses will need to get Aadhaar cards authenticated in order to claim a GST refund. As per reports, the step has been taken as an anti-tax-invasion measure. It should be noted that non-verification of the Aadhaar will block the GSTR-1 facility, which allows businesses to file returns.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 8:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
News
Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

News

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Features

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Features

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1
How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

How To

How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card
How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhar Card in simple steps

How To

How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhar Card in simple steps
Ola S1, S1 Pro a broken Indian electric dream?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro a broken Indian electric dream?
Here s how to check if your Aadhaar card is liked to phone number

How To

Here s how to check if your Aadhaar card is liked to phone number

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी की सबसे धांसू स्मार्टफोन सीरीज लॉन्च, iPhone 13 से है सीधी टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra के पिक्चर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन समेत कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

इस साल चर्चा में रही ये 5 डेटा लीक, करोड़ों यूजर्स हुए प्रभावित

Garena Free Fire में 1 जनवरी को लॉन्च हो रहा नया Alpine मैप, जानें क्या है खास

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge के फीचर्स और कलर ऑप्शन आए सामने, मिलेगी 120W की चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

News

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
News
Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

News

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN
Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features
Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers