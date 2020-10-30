comscore Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life | BGR India
  • Home
  • Features
  • Ditch negativity & hatred of the online world, ensure a balanced digital life
News

Ditch negativity & hatred of the online world, ensure a balanced digital life

Features

As OnePlus releases a short film on the importance of digital wellbeing, we got in touch with the company to understand how it aims to help its users having a healthy digital life.

OnePlus 8T (6)

Digital Wellbeing has been of prime importance this year – a year that saw us getting cooped up in our homes and look at the world from the tiny realms of our smartphones. While our smartphones kept us connected to our world – work, friends, studies, and more, I won’t be wrong if I say they completely threw life out of balance. Our smartphones got us exposed to the negativity that’s lurking around on social media, causing more than just mental trauma. It introduced us to problems that shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Also Read - OnePlus Watch launch reportedly delayed for unknown reasons

Hence, digital wellbeing is of prime importance to us, especially in an age where our devices are the only gateway to the outside world. Surely, we need to rely on them to carry on with our lives but there needs to be some control exercised. After all, the smartphone is and should be just a tool, not something that enslaves us with depression, anxiety, and trauma. A “smart” phone needs to keep us away from all the hatred and trolling that’s dominant on social media. There needs to be a balance between the artificial digital world of people spreading a sense of hate and fake happiness, and the real world around us – the world where we belong, a world where we need to be more often. We need to cut down on these unnecessary and harmful life distractions. Also Read - OnePlus 8T teardown video shows unique dual battery setup

OnePlus as a smartphone company has understood this and ever since last year, it tried to ensure better digital wellbeing with its Zen Mode feature – a feature that blocks most of the distracting stuff in your OnePlus smartphone for a short period of time, letting you “live” your life. The company recently releases a short film titled “Stop at Nothing”, featuring Kalki Koechlin, describing the same that I just spoke of. Since the film itself was shot on the OnePlus 8T, we got in touch with Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, India for OnePlus, discussing both the device and the company’s efforts to ensure a proper digital-natural-life balance. Also Read - OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

The short film with Kalki is about digital wellbeing. How much does OnePlus as a brand support a good balance between life and tech?

Digital well-being has always been part of our core philosophy and also ties down with our promise of delivering a burdenless experience with our products. Over the years, OnePlus’s technology has been consistently developed with the aim of simplifying the life of a user, from making important information easily available to them to reduce the time and effort spent on completing tasks. At OnePlus, we believe technology should serve you, not the other way around.

Having said that, there are some significant new features, centered around digital well-being in the new OxygenOS 11, features such as:

Insight AOD (Always On Display) – We created this with students from the Parsons School of Design in New York centering it around digital wellbeing. Insight AOD literally tells you how much you are using your phone. This feature basically translates time into a color bar. So, every time you unlock the phone, it makes a mark on the bar. The longer you use the phone, the more of these marks you see. You may consider less using your phone and focus on something more important if there are many marks on the bar.

Group Zen Mode – Originally Zen Mode defaulted to 20-minute sessions. But most users wanted the option to customize the time limit. Now you can set it all the way up to 120 minutes. With the new OxygenOS 11, we’ve introduced more choices, including new themes and a group Zen Mode where you can invite your friends to join you in zen-ning out.

In the tough times we are in, regulating mental wellbeing is crucial for people. Do you think the smartphone can play some role here?

While our smartphones are exciting pieces of technology, we do tend to overuse it, especially since the world experienced a lockdown. Digital detox as a principle helps us detach from our smartphones and enjoy the world around us a little more. These apps make us cognizant of our digital habits and help us keep our phones down and at OnePlus, we believe, technology should help in increasing productivity. This was one of the core reasons behind making it with Kalki Koechlin as she resonated with ideology. She came up with the script all by herself and that is a testament to her inclination towards digital well-being. It was a joy to onboard her for this as it was important to have someone who resonates with our philosophy.

Oneplus Kalki Koechlin

How we use a smartphone is integral to our digital wellbeing and I personally make sure to switch to the Zen Mode for 20 minutes every day to ensure I can disconnect from the technology to enjoy the world a little more. One of the greatest additions for me has been the Work-Life balance which enables me to use my phone just for the important tasks and I use my laptop to toggle for professional tasks.

Going forward, what does OnePlus have in store to ensure its customers enjoy good digital wellbeing?

With the launch of Oxygen OS11, our entire product design is around keeping usage at the minimal while keeping all updates handy and visible without even unlocking the device. To build on our core ideology of burdenless design, we have made sure all the important data is most visible. Statistics depict that it takes only a second to glance through all the important data which an user needs to be updated on and with OOS11, we have made sure our community spends less time taking in information on their screens. With it, It’s about providing a fast and smooth user experience where we’re adding as little as possible to the device. As stated earlier, at OnePlus, we want our technology to be an extension to the user and not something that controls them.

What was the goal with OnePlus 8T’s cameras?

Oneplus 8t

We have been able to take some of the OnePlus 8 series camera strengths and then build on to those for our upcoming flagship. We truly believe that the new OnePlus 8T 5G, combined with its robust and versatile camera kit, impressive 120Hz display, and incredible display which ensures the highest color accuracy possible across the industry, will help take your photography to the next level.

Apart from this, we have also incorporated new algorithms and software optimizations to accommodate every situation possible and auto-adjust for more vivid color and cleaner details to get that perfect shot even with minimal illumination.

OnePlus had shot Nat Geo magazine covers with the 7 Pro last year. The 8T is doing a video shoot this year. Is the focus on video quality this year?

This year we have made major improvements in the video department. With the introduction of super stable mode on our smartphones, videos have never been any smoother. With the optimization of super stable mode and introduction of ultrawide video, we have managed to get almost professional-looking video content on our smartphones as well.

OnePlus 8T

With the launch of our 8 Series, our community appreciated the work which had gone into making their video quality better and we can assure you that with the OnePlus 8T 5G – We’re pushing the line further. and are confident that the 8T will encompass one of the best smartphone video camera available in the market today

What’s the next big thing we should expect from OnePlus?

The year 2020 has been different for each and every one of us and we at OnePlus also revamped our approach given the numerous challenges. We have a lot of developments in the pipeline and with our recently launched OnePlus Nord; we re-entered the affordable premium smartphone segment which the community had asked for a long time. Along with that, we launched our range of TVs to cater to our ever-evolving community. We are currently working on expanding the OnePlus ecosystem to cater to all aspects of a person’s digital and technological needs.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 30, 2020 12:08 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

42999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android
Gaming
PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Smart TVs

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Wearables

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

News

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India

Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile और PUBG Mobile Lite गेम आज से भारत में बंद

POCO इस साल के अंत तक लॉन्च कर सकता है नया स्मार्टफोन, सामने आई ये जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 में मिलेगा यूनिक डिजाइन, दो हिंज और स्लाइडिंग की-बोर्ड, रेंडर आया सामने

Vi (वोडाफोन-आइडिया) ने पेश 8 किए नए वैल्यू एड-ऑन सर्विस पैक

Moto G 5G बजट फोन 'Kiev' कोडनेम के साथ लीक, 48MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 6GB रैम जैसे फीचर्स

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android
Gaming
PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android
Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Smart TVs

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India
Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers