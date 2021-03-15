OnePlus 8 series could be clever choice after OnePlus 9 series launch

While hardcore OnePlus fans may flock over to the stores upon the OnePlus 9 series launch on March 23, clever buyers will be on the lookout for something else. The OnePlus 9 series will be the “latest and the greatest” from OnePlus this year but last year’s OnePlus 8 series might be the “most clever and economical ones” from OnePlus for a lot of users. Wonder why? Read on. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G renders reveal the full design ahead of March 23 launch event

Similar to last year, the older OnePlus 8 series is expected to receive an official drop in prices post the OnePlus 9 series launch. The company could keep selling the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro as affordable alternatives to the OnePlus 9 series, the latter likely being expensive. If this ends up being the case (which it will likely), it makes a lot of sense holding on buying any of the OnePlus 8 series devices until the OnePlus 9 series drops. Also Read - OnePlus 9E to launch on March 23: BIS listing, OnePlus teaser hint

OnePlus 8 series prices could drop after OnePlus 9 launch

OnePlus is yet to announce anything on this front but given its track records, the current OnePlus flagships will be cheaper to buy after March 23. Hence, it makes sense for an interested buyer to wait for the price drop rather than buy it now. The drop in prices for the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro could be substantial, given that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to sell for similar prices. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to launch together with OnePlus 9 series on March 23: Get Leaked Details

Hence, we could see the OnePlus 8T price drop to a sub-Rs 40,000 figure while the OnePlus 8 Pro price could go south of Rs 45,000. Sadly, the OnePlus 8 does not sell anymore and you will have to hunt for it in the refurbished/second-hand market, if you are interested.

Given the OnePlus 9 series’ promise of a better experience, we think it would make sense to save a few thousand Rupees and settle for the older OnePlus 8 series devices. Here’s why. Note that our take is based on the leaked information already out on the Internet.

OnePlus 8T: The wisest choice

-The Snapdragon 865 on the OnePlus 8T may be inferior to the Snapdragon 888 on paper but most popular apps, as well as resource-intensive games, can barely make the Snapdragon 865 sweat. Plus, the clever tuning in Oxygen OS 11 makes for fast loading times.

-The 4500mAh battery makes the phone easily last for a day and the 65W charging solution is a bliss on busy days.

-The 120Hz 1080p AMOLED display offers one of the best viewing experiences in a sub-Rs 50,000 phone.

-OnePlus is likely to offer two more years of Android OS upgrades on the OnePlus 8T, which is decent deal if you want it for long-term usage.

OnePlus 8 Pro: One for shutterbugs

-The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a versatile triple camera system and if it sells at a sub-Rs 50,000 price, it marks itself as a great deal for photographers seeking flagship phone camera performance at a reasonable price. The 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 3x zoom camera are of great help.

-The 120Hz Quad HD+ display still offers a top-notch viewing experience. If you like curved edges, the OnePlus 8 Pro is made for you.

-With IP68 water and dust resistance, the OnePlus 8 Pro can survive occasional splashes as well as dusty conditions. The 30W wireless charging solution is another value addition here.