OnePlus discounts the OnePlus 8T for Indian consumers, yet again. Earlier on Wednesday, the smartphone received a price cut of Rs 4,000 which now bring its price down to Rs 38,999 for the base model. This is a permanent price cut and is applicable to all OnePlus 8T variants. Following the price cut, the question that arises now is: Is OnePlus 8T a better deal for you or should you go for the latest OnePlus 9R 5G? Find out the answer here.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Price n India compared

After the latest discount of Rs 4,000, the OnePlus 8T stats at a price of Rs 38,999 for the base model that comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's another model of the 8T that comes packed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This one now comes with a price of Rs 41,999. Both models have received a price cut of Rs 4,000. Previously, the 8GB RAM model was priced at Rs 42,999 while the 12GB RAM model was priced at Rs 45,999 in India. The new pricing is reflected on OnePlus India website as well as Amazon.

OnePlus 9R starts at a Rs 1,000 higher price of Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model when compared to the OnePlus 8T. The top-end model of the OnePlus 9R with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 43,999, which is again Rs 1,000 higher than the OnePlus 8T 12GB RAM model.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R 5G: Specs compared

Display: Both OnePlus 9R 5G and OnePlus 8T pack a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Processor: In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 8T is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC while the OnePlus 9R comes with Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. In this department, the latest OnePlus 9R looks more powerful in comparison to the old OnePlus 8T.

RAM and storage: Both OnePlus smartphone offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also an expandable storage option in both.

Rear camera: In rear camera department, the OnePlus 9R includes a primary Sony IMX586 48-megapixel lens while the OnePlus 8T comes with a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. In this department, the OnePlus 9R offers better, advanced camera features than the OnePlus 8T. Other three camera sensors on both the phones include: 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

Front camera: For selfies, both OnePlus 8T as well as the OnePlus 9R 5G include a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front. The front camera sensor sits inside the punch hole cutout.

Battery: Both OnePlus 9R 5G and OnePlus 8T come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging in the box.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R 5G: Which one should you buy?

The OnePlus 8T is a year old now while the OnePlus 9R 5G is a latest addition to the flagship series. If we consider the new price of the OnePlus 8T in India, the phone makes for a sweet deal but the OnePlus 9R looks like a better deal any day. More importantly, the OnePlus 9R comes with 5G support, which makes the phone future-ready.

So, if you are confused which one to buy between OnePlus 9R 5G and the OnePlus 8T, we would recommend the latest 5G phone here. The OnePlus 9R offers 5G support and also better performance and cameras when compared to the OnePlus 8T. Spending just Rs 1,000 to get a whole lot of advanced features makes more sense in our opinion.