comscore OnePlus 9 to iPhone 13: Important phone launches of 2021 | BGR India
News

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Features

Highlights of 2020 are iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord, Galaxy S10 series and more. From OnePlus 9 to iPhone 13, here are the important phone launches for 2021.

OnePlus-9-series

Representational image

The year 2020 has witnessed the launch of several new smartphones across price segments. The upcoming year is going to be even more crazier in terms of smartphone launches. 2021 is expected to be even more eventful as major smartphone brands gear up to launch their yearly flagship devices including the Apple iPhone 13, the OnePlus 9 series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, among others. Also Read - OnePlus 9 prototype was on sale for $6,000 on eBay but don't get too excited

Some of the highlights of the year are the iPhone 12 series, the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8T series, Samsung Galaxy S10 series and more. As 2020 comes to an end, here is a list of most anticipated smartphones that will launch in 2021. We are eagerly waiting for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro expected to launch in the first half of the year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series will sooner than we expected

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 series is said to be in the works for a few months now. The smartphone, as rumours suggest, will go official in the first half of 2021, most likely around February or March. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal official launch details of the OnePlus 9 series. As per rumours circulating on the internet for the past few months, the OnePlus 9 series will include two smartphones — the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The series is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which also runs the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 11. The smartphone series, similar to the predecessor, will pack a screen with higher refresh rate, quad rear cameras, stunning design and bigger battery with fast charging support. Also Read - OnePlus 9 will launch with a flat display and wireless charging support: Report

Representational image

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch next month in the United States, followed by other markets including India. As per rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch in the US on January 14. Reports also suggest that the smartphone series are already up for pre-orders ahead of the launch. Under the series, Samsung will reportedly launch three mobile devices including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+. Similar to previous years, all three models should head to the Indian market but with Exynos processor and not Snapdragon 888. The US versions will come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.

Representational image

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 processor in China. Rumours now suggest that the Chinese smartphone brand will launch the Pro version dubbed Mi 11 Pro in Spring next year, which is around the month of February – March. The Mi 11 is the first smartphone in the world to come packed with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. For now, there are no reports on whether the Mi 11 or the Mi 11 Pro will head to the Indian market or not.

Google pixel 6

Representational image

Google Pixel 6

Another smartphone that we are definitely waiting for is the Google Pixel 6. According to a latest leak the next Pixel phone or the Pixel 6 will feature an under display camera technology. Google should take some time to officially launch the Pixel 6. The tech giant usually launches a new Pixel device in fall, just around when new iPhones hit the market.

iPhone 13

Representational image

Apple iPhone 13

Apple reportedly has already started working on the iPhone 13 series. The tech giant usually launches new iPhones in fall but this year the launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed by nearly a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rumours about the iPhone 13 have already started making rounds on the internet. Some leaks and rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 will come packed with 120hz screen refresh rate, smaller notch, ToF LiDar sensors, WiFi 6E and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 3:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 29, 2020 3:48 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart पर सबकुछ आउट-ऑफ स्टॉक, यूजर्स को हुई परेशानी

PUBG Mobile India का कर रहे हैं इंतजार! इन अल्टर्नेटिव बैटल गेम्स पर डालें एक नजर

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Launched : शाओमी के स्मार्टफोन्स में आ रहा नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy M12 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro की लॉन्चिंग डिटेल्स आई सामने, ये होंगे खास फीचर्स

