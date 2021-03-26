OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus: Battle over the premium title

The smartphone industry witnessed a bunch of premium smartphone releases this week. The popular Chinese brand OnePlus introduced its 2021 flagship OnePlus 9 series. Its rival Vivo also took to stage to unwrap its premium Vivo X60 series in India on March 25. Both the brand’s high-end model OnePlus 9 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro bags a few eye-dropping features which are worth mentioning. Given both the devices fall under a similar price bracket, the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus are meant to have stiff competition in the premium category. In this article, we table the key aspects and differences both devices have to offer to their fan-base. Take a look. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro sale begins on April 1 on Amazon India: Launch offers, prime early access details

Design

Both OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus boast premium build quality. The devices are encased in glass and have metal frame sandwiched in between. The difference, however, on both premium phones is its front-fascia, thickness and rear cover. While the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a tall form factor with mirror gloss or matte finish, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, on the other hand, features more curvy edges, a slightly small form factor, and a sleek profile. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Vivo X60 series: Phones launched in India this week

Also Read - Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and virtual RAM: Price, Specs, Availability

Moreover, the phone gets an eco-leather finish for a better grip. While the design aesthetics on both devices is nothing exceptional to talk about much, the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus grab attention for implementing camera sensors from iconic camera brand- Hasselblad and Carl Zeiss. That said, the OnePlus 9 Pro retains the signature alert slider that enables switching between ring, silent and vibrant mode. These flagship phones from OnePlus and Vivo comes with IP68 water and dust resistance meaning it can withstand dust and are resistant to submersion of up to 1.5 meters. As with the premium phones, these days, the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro abandons the much needed 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Coming to the display part, the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus feature vibrant panels with high-refresh-rate (for smooth transition), and touch sampling rates. The OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has used LTPO technology for better battery optimisation. The display supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG standards. The huge display with crisp colours, bright whites, and deep blacks provides a pleasing experience while throttling games or playing content on video-streaming platforms.

As for the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, it features a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display has a peak brightness of over 1000 nits and a pixel density of 398 ppi. It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 9 Pro’s front panel boasts higher resolution as compared to the Vivo X60 Pro+. The former has a display resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, while the latter gets a 1080 x 2376 pixel resolution screen. Both the phones support swipe gestures and comes with face unlock, optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera

The imaging segment is one of the headline aspects of both these smartphones. The OnePlus 9 Pro equips a Hasselblad-branded camera system, while the Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with Zeiss lenses. If you consider the specs sheet it looks good on paper, however, the new Vivo X-series flagship phone takes an edge over its competitor with its gimbal stabilization and periscope lens. The OnePlus 9 Pro no doubt promises natural colour calibration (Hasselblad integration), but stability while recording footage during the night will surely be missed by OnePlus fans.

Taking about the camera configuration, here’s how the cameras are arranged on the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus

OnePlus 9 Pro rear camera– a 48-megapixel primary camera with omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS, 3.3x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hasselblad-backed quad-camera array includes colour calibration, dual-LED flash, and gyro-EIS.

OnePlus 9 Pro front camera– a 16-megapixel front camera with Auto-HDR, 1080p video recording at 30fps, and gyro-EIS.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus rear camera– 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 114-degree FoV and gimbal stabilisation, a 32-megapixel (50mm) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with OIS, and 5x optical zoom. The Zeiss-branded quad-camera setup features Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus front camera– For selfies and video calls it offers a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 aperture. The front camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Processing hardware

Being in the flagship category, these smartphones are meant to get premium treatment, especially in the performance segment. Both OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus ships with Qualcomm’s powerful and capable hardware- Snapdragon 888 SoC which is fabricated on a 5nm process.

The chipset on both devices is paired with Adreno 660 GPU for graphics rendition. The OnePlus 9 Pro is offered in two memory configurations- 8GB RAM/128GB or 12GB RAM/256GB (UFS 3.1). While the Vivo X60 Pro Plus will only be available in a single 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. OnePlus claims that it has implemented 5-layer cooling tech on the OnePlus 9 Pro to help the device maintain peak performance for an extended period.

Software

On the software front, the OnePlus 9 Pro runs OxygenOS 11 based Android 11 OS right out of the box, while the Vivo X60 Pro Plus ships with the in-house FunTouchOS 11.1 based Android 11. While OnePlus has shifted from the vanilla stock Android interface to a Samsung-like UI, it is still one of the best uncluttered Android skins in the market that offers a host of customization. As for Vivo’s in-house interface, it is trying to catch up the ladder.

Battery

In terms of battery backup, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a slightly bigger battery and faster-charging solution as compared to Vivo X60 Pro Plus. The former packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W Warp Charge wired fast charge technology. It also bundles a 50W dedicated wireless charger. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus gets a slightly small 4,200mAh battery and comes with 55W wired fast charging support. The phone does not include a wireless charger.

Added features

Both OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus ships with a few unique features that differentiate the devices from one another. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus for instance features virtual RAM that is meant to borrow some space from the storage and allot it to the RAM when the system needs more memory. The phone also offers Super Night Video mode which is backed by the GN1 primary camera, Zeiss Biotar lens which is claimed to provide effective bokeh in the photos. The camera software also includes an Extreme Night Vision feature which is said to use an AI noise reduction algorithm to brighten night shots and fill in details.

As for the OnePlus 9 Pro, it gets Hasselblad-backed colour calibration which is claimed to provide true tone colours to the photos. The phone also offers effective Haptic Touch for enhanced gaming performance, powerful speakers that provide immersive sound with Dolby Atmos support, tons of customization within its clean UI and of course the fast wireless charging support.

Price

As far as pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes for a starting price of Rs 64,999 for the base variant. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus costs Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB RAM model.