OnePlus 9 series India launch date could be announced on March 8. OnePlus India website put out a teaser hinting at a new announcement next week, which could be the official launch date for OnePlus 9 series smartphones. “Something new is on the horizon. Stay tuned, March 8,” the teaser read. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50MP sensor, revamped camera app

OnePlus 9 series is among the most anticipated smartphones of 2021. OnePlus typically announces its new smartphone series in March and it looks like the company will stick to the timeline this year as well. OnePlus 9 series is expected to include three devices – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. We take a look at everything we know so far: Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones to launch in March 2021: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Realme GT 5G, OnePlus 9, and more:

OnePlus 9 series India launch date to be announced on March 8

OnePlus India could soon announce a launch date for the OnePlus 9, a teaser on its website suggested. Prior to this, tipster Max Jambor also put out a tweet saying the official launch date announcement for the OnePlus 9 series will be made on March 8. In a subsequent tweet, he clarified that March 8 is the day of announcement for the launch date and not the launch date itself. Also Read - OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R: Which could be the third phone under OnePlus 9 series?

OnePlus 9 series: What all is expected?

The standard OnePlus 9, as well as the more affordable OnePlus 9R smartphones, are said to launch this year, along with the OnePlus Pro variant, which will be the most expensive of the lot. Some reports also hint at the launch of the OnePlus Watch at the event. Of course, we will need to wait for an official announcement to know more.

OnePlus 9R: Price and specifications (Expected)

OnePlus 9R could be the most affordable smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series. It could be priced aggressively around $600 (approximately Rs 44,000), lower than OnePlus 9 at $800 (approximately Rs 58,700).

OnePlus 9R is said to be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will feature a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz display, a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will come packed with a punch-hole display. The Pro variant will sport a bigger 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to support 5G and also include 65W fast charging on board as well. In terms of camera, the device is expected to have four camera sensors at the back with a 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel lens. The high-end variant could feature Hasselblad-branded rear camera.

According to a report by Oxygenupdater, the OnePlus 9 lineup might get eight different colour variants including Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, Gloss Black, Gloss gradient purple, Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist colour options. Finally, the devices are said to run Android 11 out of the box.

OnePlus Watch: Price, specifications (Expected)

OnePlus Watch was confirmed by the company’s CEO Pete Lau last year, who also revealed in an interview with The Input that OnePlus is working with Google to improve Wear OS for better and wider device interoperability and its compatibility with Android phones and even TVs.

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Watch will sport a circular dial and run Google’s Wear OS. However, it is expected that OnePlus will use top WearOS up with its OxygenOS skin for a better experience. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm 4100 chip and feature a curved display.

A recent patent by OnePlus reveals two variants for the smartwatch – one with a ‘Sports’ band. possibly made up of silicone and another variant with a leather strap. As for the price, the device could be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.